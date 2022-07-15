Change directories and list contents

Meta
Version Control
Meta

4.7 (537 ratings)

 | 

23K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control

Reviews

JA

Sep 28, 2022

It was a classic session. i live the presentation from the Instructor and moreso, the chaneging las that made me revist the lessons i brushed through.

AZ

Sep 20, 2022

It was very useful. i have learen how to use command line and how to create a repo and how to work with others.

Thank you Meta team!

From the lesson

Command Line

The Command line6:02
What are Unix commands?4:19
Using Bash on Windows3:44
Change directories and list contents4:31
Creating and moving directories and files3:46
Pipes2:49
Redirection7:25
Grep3:10
Module Summary: Command Line1:27

Taught By

