Introduction to ITIL 4

Welcome to Introduction to ITIL version 4 foundation course exam prep. In this course, we will review the expectations of ITIL version 4 in preparation for the certification exam. The learning objectives for the course include prepping for the ITIL 4 Certification Exam. The objectives in this module include defining the ITIL 4 structure, defining ITIL 4 components, identifying exam requirements, and defining the benefits of ITIL version 4. We know that ITIL stands for Information Technology Infrastructure Library. But what is it really about? It's about information technology service management, and managing services in an organization that offers different types of outcomes. Some of those outcomes include technology, and some include services like health services, insurance services, airline services, and baking services. But most organizations are underpinned by a technology which means they need to evolve and better prepare for the digital age, especially, Cloud computing. But ITIL 4 framework is going to prepare you for managing not only services, but IT services and by following our best practices. The ITIL 4 framework is addressed in the ITIL Foundation, ITIL version 4 Axelos publication. There is only one ITIL 4 book that you can purchase online, but it is totally optional and you don't need it in which to study for the certification exam. A little history includes ITIL first being identified in 1986 and publishing 42 books and it was also referred to as ITIL version 1. Version 2 was published in 2007 and created 7 books in the ITIL library. In 2011, identified as ITIL version 3, 5 Books were published. In 2019 produced ITIL version 4, which is 1 certified book. The book includes a set of best practices around service provisioning, service consumption, and service management. Though the official publication can be purchased online, again, you do not need it in order to pass the certification exam, but please download the official syllabus, which is published by the organization titled Axelos. There are few major key components in which we will cover in the course. One of those key components includes the Service Value System, which is abbreviated SVS. It actually includes five subcomponents that we will cover in more detail. Sitting outside of the SVS include opportunity and demand, and value. Those are external factors that we will also cover in the SVS module. Another major key component we will cover in the course include the four dimensions of service management. That includes four subcomponents, organizations and people, information and technology, partners and suppliers, value streams and processes. All of these four dimensions are needed in order to produce products and services which add value to an efficient and effective service management organization. This area will also be included in the course modules. The modules we will concentrate on in the course include the key concepts of service management, the Four Dimensions of Service Management, the ITIL Service Value System, the Service Value Chain, the ITSM Guiding Principles for which there are 7, the ITIL 4 Practices for which there are 15, and again, all modules are covered in the Axelos syllabus. The ITIL 4 exam is based off of 40 multiple choice questions, 26 of which you must get correct, or 65 percent in order to pass. You have one hour to take the exam. It is closed book. One of the recommendations to prepare further and study for the exam is that you download the official syllabus published by Axelos and become familiar with how many questions will be asked per section or per module within the certification exam. The ITIL 4 examination scheme includes seven different ITIL classes. We are currently prepping for the ITIL 4 foundation course, but there are six additional intermediate courses, all that have exams attached to them as well. If you currently hold the ITIL version 3 expert certification, you can take the transition module, pass that certification exam, and you will be holding the Managing Professional Certificate. The ITIL 4 Master Certificate is presently under development. Some of the benefits of understanding how ITIL best practices can help your organization, is realizing the value of IT and how IT or information technology underpins most organizations and helping them fulfill their goals and objectives. Also, ITIL 4 concentrates on divisions, departments and teams, communicating better and getting rid of those company silos that sometimes decrease work and getting fulfilled. We'll also look at the ITIL best practices to give us a better understanding of customers, stakeholders, clients, and users expectations, needs, and requirements. The ITIL 4 publication also gives us direction on how to implement changes and make improvements within the enterprise. In review, ITIL 4 will help you identify the need to communicate better, to identify activities that help all operations succeed and the business succeed overall as well. It also provides guidance for stakeholders to implement value streams, workflows and the management of services and IT services, and of course, prepare for the certification exam, which is based off of the official Axelos published syllabus.