Module 4 - SVS Components (video 2 of 3)

Now we will drill down into the five elements or components within the SVS. First of those five include Guiding Principles, abbreviated GP. Guiding principles, again, are recommendations. They guide the organization and an ethical approach on how to achieve your goals and objectives. Now these principles though their recommendations can be used regardless of circumstance. But it's also about a mindset on how to adopt and adapt to using ITIL best practices. So this mind set includes seven different guiding principles, and it guides the people because there is a people side of developing IT and delivering products, and services. So this is kind of like the people side of IT. The second component of the SVS is governance. And this is how the organization is directed and controlled by rules, policies, standards. These rules actually are identified by the shareholders or the senior business executives of the organization. It is not something that ITIL tells the organization how to work. It is identified within the organization and it needs to be communicated to all stakeholders and all employees that work within that company. Though the SVS integrates all the components together to provide value in the form of products and services. Sometimes you need rules that you have to follow and you know staff, they really like to know the structure of an organization and, and what our culture is. And so those governing rules need to be documented and they need to be communicated. Sometimes in briefs, when you are first hired onto an organization and identifies the things that that company does and what they don't do. For example, some organizations have a rule where you can't turn on Bluetooth on your cell phone when you're in the building. Some organizations require that you wear a badge while you're inside of the organization, again, these governing rules and standards and policies come from the business itself. The third element within the SVS is the service value chain. This is really the central element where we talk about operations and day to day activities. There are six components within the SVC that identifies steps and activities to take that you use on operational day-to-day basis, almost like processes and procedures. Plan, improve, engage, design and transition, obtain and build, deliver and support. It's what we do on a daily basis anyway, we may not do them in that order. But if you're planning on rolling out any IT solution, you definitely want to plan what you're going to do. You're going to meet with your stakeholders, you're going to come up with a blueprint or a set of requirements. You're going to build or develop and deploy. You're going to deliver You're going to stand up a service desk, and you're going to continually improve. This is a very flexible and adaptable approach to taking triggers and input and creating some type of output, like a product or service. And we want to make sure that the output has value and it's relevant. And it's going to be useful for our service consumers. So this chain is an increasingly interconnected set of activities that we really perform at the operational level within the organization. The fourth component within the service value system, are practices, and again, this is more down in the weeds in the operational level. There are sets of resources that we use to complete an objective. And resources include people, money, documents, hardware, software. It's how best to use the resources within the organization, so that, they are effective and efficient. And some of these resources have budgets attached to them, timeframes attached to them. And one of the most valuable resource within an organization is really people. So it's how we use our resources to work together to produce products and services. And there are three types of practices, there are general practices, there's service management practices and there are technical management practices. And again, this is more down at the operational and technical and infrastructure level, and that's where we talk about the security, Managing incidents, how the organization configures its components. We talk about problem management, there - availability management. We're talking about how we work with people and infrastructure and deployments and provisioning, products and services. And we have an entire module dedicated to the 15 practices that we're going to discuss further in the course. But again, it's another central component within the SVS.