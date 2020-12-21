Module 4 - SVS Components (video 2 of 3)

LearnQuest
ITIL 4 Exam Preparation
LearnQuest

4.7 (770 ratings)

 | 

32K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

ITIL 4 Foundation topics, ITIL Terminogy

Reviews

TC

Dec 16, 2021

I would like to un-enroll in this course, I have attempted to follow the directions and cannot get unenrolled. Please help.

PC

Jul 25, 2022

It was really a great course delivering foundational knowledge on Service Value Syatem and Four dimension model of ITIL.

From the lesson

The ITIL 4 Service Value System

In this module, we will summarize and review the components within the Service Value System.

Module 4 - Inputs and Outcome of the SVS (video 1 of 3)6:45
Module 4 - SVS Components (video 2 of 3)5:23
Module 4 - Continual Improvement and Silo's (video 3 of 3)5:26

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sabrina Moore

    Instructor

