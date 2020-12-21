Module 5 - SVC Activities Engage, Design/Transition, Obtain/Build, and Deliver/Support (video 2 of 2)

The third activity in the value chain is the engage activity. Some folks get the engage activity confused with the planning activity. Planning is about identifying a good vision or a shared vision across the company. But engagement is facilitating a good understanding of stakeholder's needs. Those needs need to be well-documented because some needs are not justified. That's why we need to gather a good understanding of what those needs are, develop relationships, be very transparent here, and understanding, are those needs wants or are those needs required? We definitely want to make sure that we can meet those expectations as well. It is a responsibility of the service provider to identify a manager or a liaison that will engage with various parties, internal and external to the organization. That could be a customer service representative or a business relationship manager. That person is going to collect expectations and request from other stakeholders, either in the form of incident tickets, change tickets, a change request, project initiation requests and they're actually going to identify those requests and see if they can be justified. Yes, we can interact with third party vendors and suppliers as well and take that information and take those inputs and turn those into valuable output. But again, we need to gather a good understanding of whether that need is required or whether that need is wanted, and whether we can actually fulfill that need as desired. The fourth activity in the value chain is design and transition. This is a really complex activity because this is more like on the architect or infrastructure side of the house. We're looking at the big picture here. We're not designing just for today's needs, but we're actually designing for tomorrow's needs as well. That means we're going to take the expectations that we received in the plan and improve and engage activities and we're going to turn those into some quality requirements and standards that we really need to look at to see if we can meet those expectations and fulfill those requirements. There are actually two parts to this activity. The design part is separate from the transition part. Designing is looking at the big picture, figuring out what actually we can bring to market and how long it's going to take us, do we have the budget and can we meet the time to market? This is like putting together some blueprints like an architect would do, it's like having a general contractor designing a house or putting our plans down on paper. It's engineering plans or implementation plans. But ITIL calls the next activity, the transition activity, where we take those design plans, those engineering plans, which nothing has been built yet, but what we plan to do and we are going to look at how we're going to transition or implement according to those agreed specs. These design and engineering plans actually have to be approved and budgeted for because whatever we design and build today, it's probably going to last for years and years into the future. That's why these specifications in this stage need to be approved. The fifth activity in the value chain is obtain and build. It's actually twofold. It works very closely with design and transition. Design and transition, we identified a blueprint approved specification. But in obtain and build, we want to ensure that the components that we plan to procure or develop or build meet the expectations as outlined in design and transition. One of the key requirements in the obtain and build activity is to make sure that the service components are available when and where they are needed as outlined in those design specifications. Those specifications were approved requirements. Now we have to take those approved specs and requirements and build, develop or procure the solution components and make them available when they're needed. There may be a timeframe or dates attached to this activity and not all the components are going to be made available, but we need to make sure that we can meet those agreed specs before we actually build, and then during the build phase, we have to meet those project milestones. The sixth and final activity in the service value chain is deliver and support. It does exactly what is stated. We are going to deliver the solutions into the live environment as specified in the design and transition stage, and we're going to support those products and services that were delivered into the live environment according to stakeholder specifications. The support side of this activity includes the activities that take place at the service desk or the customer call center or at a help desk. Products and services are being supported here in the operational live environment. Tickets are being logged, calls are coming in, emails are coming in, and we have to respond to those requests as stated in service level agreements. After we have provisioned products and services into the business environment via release and deploy, the support activities come into play. Not only do we take the calls, we take the emails, we log the incident tickets, but we get back to our users in a specified timeframe according to what's stated in service level agreements. The support activity is extremely important because that is the face of the IT environment to the users and this is where we gather feedback from users as well and this is how we add to improving the environment long-term. In review, the service value chain is guided by the guiding principles and supported by practices. It is an adaptable lifecycle model that responds to demand and delivers value in the form of products and services. The six activities are all used together to make up value streams. The products and services must deliver value as required by stakeholders, by customers, and consumers. They're interrelated activities. They take steps from inputs and triggers and turn them into outputs. All of the six activities work well together and they do not have to work in sequential order.