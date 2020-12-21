Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued (video 5 of 10)

video-placeholder
Loading...
LearnQuest
ITIL 4 Exam Preparation
LearnQuest

4.7 (782 ratings)

 | 

32K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

ITIL 4 Foundation topics, ITIL Terminogy

Reviews

4.7 (782 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    76.21%
  • 4 stars
    20.33%
  • 3 stars
    2.42%
  • 2 stars
    0.51%
  • 1 star
    0.51%

TC

Dec 16, 2021

I would like to un-enroll in this course, I have attempted to follow the directions and cannot get unenrolled. Please help.

PC

Jul 25, 2022

It was really a great course delivering foundational knowledge on Service Value Syatem and Four dimension model of ITIL.

From the lesson

ITIL 4 Practices

This module discusses the ITIL practices that are used to meet business and technical objectives. These practices include General Management Practices, Service Management Practices, and Technical Management practices.

Module 7 - General Management Practices (video 1 of 10)6:28
Module 7-General Management Practices continued (video 2 of 10)6:20
Module 7-General Management Practices continued (video 3 of 10)2:04
Module 7- Service Management Practices (video 4 of 10)3:49
Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued (video 5 of 10)5:18
Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued (video 6 of 10)6:04
Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued (video 7 of 10)4:46
Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued (video 8 of 10)6:15
Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued (video 9 of 10)5:39
Module 7 - Service Management Practices continued and the Technical Management Practice (video 10 of 10)6:54

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Sabrina Moore

    Instructor

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder