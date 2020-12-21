Module 8 - ITIL 4 Course Review

Welcome to ITI 4 Course Overview, Exam prep, Module 8. In preparation for the ITIL 4 foundation certification exam, we will cover just briefly what we talked about in the seven previous course modules. We will review some additional exam tips and we will discuss tools and resources provided within the course. In review, we talked about the service value system, abbreviated SVS. This is the main core functional area that ITIL 4 is really built around. Within the service value system, we discussed five subcomponents that sit under the service value system. We also covered key concepts of service management. There were various terms like, what is a service? What is service management? What is risk, utility, warranty, value? All of the key concepts are within the course modules and also in the glossary as well. We discussed the service value chain, abbreviated SVC. The service value chain has six sub-components within it. The service value chain is used to produce products and services that have added value. We talked about the four dimensions of service management: partners, organization and people, information and technology, value streams and processes. All of the four dimensions can help in service delivery. We also covered the seven guiding principles, and the guiding principles are the ethical approach. Everybody within the organization that is impacted by IT services should consider using the guiding principles to roll-out IT services and products. We also covered ITIL practices. There were 15 different practices under three different buckets. General practices, service management practices, and a technical management practice which was deployment. We also covered additional key concepts and terms for creating value within services which complement the key concepts of service management. Some tips for the exam. Please remember that technology does not resolve all issues. Try to answer the questions from a business perspective, and think about cost imposed and cost reduced by using the ITIL 4 best practice framework. As with most multiple-choice exams, please remember to read the question slowly. You have an hour to take the ITIL 4 Certification Exam. There are 40 questions. Please try to make sure you don't pass the questions because there are clues in the questions. If you can't answer the question on the first go-round, please skip it. Go onto some further questions and come back to that question and submit it before closing out the exam. Again, look for keywords in the exam questions, words that are capitalized and words that say not, because you may not catch this if you're going through the exam too quick. Please try to use the process of elimination as well to get the possible answers down to two. Once you get it down to two options, then select the 100 percent best answer. Throughout the course, there were multiple tools and resources provided. Let's review what was included within the course. We discussed referring to the Axelos website for additional useful information. The information on the Axelos website talks about additional certifications regarding best practices, more certifications outside of ITIL actually. Now if you want to download the Axelos mobile app, remember that that mobile app is not free, there is a cost included. There are many other free ITIL 4 exam prep mobile apps that are free that you can download to take various questions and to practice your knowledge and to test your knowledge on these mobile apps, and they are on Android and iPhones from the Play Store. Remember, try to download the apps that are free, not the ones that you have to pay for. We also talked about the syllabus. We provided that as a resource and that provides guidance around the ITIL terms and concepts in preparation for the exam and how much weight is provided on each module that you'll see pop up as exam questions. We also provided a copy of the ITIL 4 glossary, which includes terms and definitions so you can review as a study tool as well. Try to take both sample exams if you can. They're both one hour each, 40 questions, and achieve a score of 65 percent or higher to pass the sample exams before you schedule the actual exam, and please review the answer key rationales that will help you in studying and getting a better understanding as to why the answer is what it is. Don't forget about the course readings included in each course module with a different additional information and clarity on some of the subject matters discuss from industry experts. This is a page from the course syllabus provided as a resource produced by the organization title Axelos. In review, the exam is closed book. It is 60 minutes in length. There's 40 questions on the exam. You must pass by getting at least 26 of the questions correct. You can get 14 questions wrong and still pass the exam. It is focused on Bloom's level 1 and 2. Bloom's level 1 is recalling information. Bloom's level 2 is understanding concepts, and the question types are multiple-choice. We are at the end of the course. Please remember again to review the syllabus so you have an idea of what type of weight is placed on each course module that you'll be tested on the exam. The course is to give you introduction to ITIL terms and concepts. It is not to be used to apply ITIL in your organization without taking additional intermediate courses. The exam is administered by an organization titled Peoplecert, and you can go to their website to schedule the exam. We appreciate you joining this course. Thanks for attending and good luck.