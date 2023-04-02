Ashwatthama: Mindfulness and Emotional Stability

Hello learner. In this video, we'll look at Ashwatthama and we'll try to see what are the lessons on leadership that we can learn from Ashwatthama. As we know, Ashwatthama was Dronacharya's son. He fought on the side of Kauravas. He was trained with Pandavas and Kauravas. He had this beautiful diamond, the money that he was blessed with that would protect him from hunger, fatigue and thirst. However, towards the end of the battle, we see that Ashwatthama becomes angry at the death of his father. He becomes angry with whatever has happened with the Kuaravas army. He goes in the night and kills Pandavas sons in the night. He also kills the commander in chief, Drishti Dumna of the Pandavas Army in the night. He unleashes Brahmastra, Pandavas come to fight or next day when Pandavas find out that Ashwatthama has killed their sons, Pandavas come in search of Ashvattahama and seeing the Pandavas, Ashwatthama unleashes the Brahmastra. In retaliation, Arjun unleashes Brahmastra, Ved Vyas comes in-between and says that this will bring big disaster to Earth. You must both take back your Brahmastra. Ashwatthama says, I can only shoot, I know how to shoot the Brahmastra I cannot take it back. He redirects it to Uttara's womb. Uttara was the wife of Abhimanyu, and she was pregnant at that time and had a child in the womb at that moment. He redirect the Brahmastra to Uttara's womb. Seeing this Krishna actually comes in rescue, but curses Ashwatthama that he will roam around the Earth forever. He was cursed for 3,000 years, and they will be passed that will ooze out from the diamond. Pandavas take away that diamond from his forehead and he will suffer a life of pain and wretchedness thereafter. What is it that we can learn from the life of Ashwatthama? I will take you back to that cycle of automaticity that we had learned in Module 1 in an earlier video, events are not in our control. However, how we think and act based on thoughts and emotions is something that we can definitely think about and care about. Here was Ashwatthama blessed with everything that he could have wanted. He had that diamond, he had good training. But then at that moment the thoughts which are egoistic, spontaneous, judgmental, biased, irrational can lead to emotions of anger. Emotional hijack can happen, and then can make us do things that are very wrong. We have to break this cycle of automaticity. The cycle can be broken by mindfulness and appreciative inquiry and regulating our actions. Next time we feel anger or we have this urge of revenge, we must ask ourselves, do I have the right expectation? Do I have the right information? Is the action that I'm going to do, is that actually right? If I have this feeling that I have been wronged, can I pay attention? Can I ask myself, maybe it was not the fault of the other person, maybe it was a genuine error. Lastly, can we forgive? Forgiveness is an act. As President Nelson Mandela once said, forgiveness liberates the soul. It is the only antidote to anger. At times, we've got to take that step of forgiveness and let it go. One of the stories of how anger and revenge led to a big family fight is from the Ambani brothers in India. When Dhirubhai Ambani died in 2002, he did not leave behind a will. Mukesh Ambani who was the elder son of Dhirubhai was made the chairman and MD of Reliance Industries. Anil Ambani, the younger son, was made the vice chairman. There was a rift that became that came in public between the two brothers in 2004. In 2005, their mother, Kokilaben actually got a split in the group Anil Ambani. However, there was an act of anger, revenge, and counter revenge thereafter. 2006 Anil Ambani challenged the gas Contract Act that was signed by Mukesh Ambani's company. During the split in 2005, Anil Ambani accused petroleum minister of the government of India, citing some dealings with brother. There was a defamation suit that was filed against Mukesh Ambani. They went to the Supreme Court. There were public statements being made at one time, India's finance minister had to request the brothers to not fight in public like this. Otherwise the capital markets would crash and the brothers kept going forth like this. Finally, in 2010, again, the mother intervened and they could reach some agreement or settlement. Unfortunately, Anil Ambani's companies do not do very well today as a lot of firms that he held led to bankruptcy and poor performance. The two brothers who could otherwise have done very well, the Mukesh Ambani still does very well. We could only guess or imagine what they could have achieved had they been together. The act of revenge, act of anger does not always help. As leaders, we must learn to control our thoughts and actions. That is what the life of Ashwatthama can tell us. We should be positive, be less judgmental. Pay attention to the data facts and less critical of others. Because eventually your anger, your revenge will also harm you. Mindfulness, appreciative inquiry, positive thinking and forgiveness are important for leaders, which we should keep in mind. Thank you very much.