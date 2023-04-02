[MUSIC] Hello learner, in this video, we'll learn about the challenges of change management. In earlier videos, we have learned about cultural transformation. We've talked about how leaders can bring about a change in the organization. However, change is not easy and there is very important lessons that need to be learned, understood and thought about when a leader has to drive a change initiative in the organization. And therefore, it is first extremely important to understand what will be the challenges that one can encounter and what are the reasons why people become resistant to change over time. So in this video, my aim is to expose you to certain ideas and thoughts about what makes people resistant to change. What are some of the things that have to be kept in mind when we are driving change in our organizations. So let me start by this very simple understanding or equation about change management which says, what are the factors that hamper change? The first is resistance to change, the second is cost of change, inertia, politics, all of these are negative aspects that contribute to change. What are the positives? The urgency, the vision, the buy-in of different stakeholders, the communication. These are things that are important in change management and we'll talk about these in subsequent videos. So let's start with what are some of the things to be kept in mind? In earlier module we've learned about culture, we've learned about what is culture and how cultures are important for organization. I want to tell here in this video, that cultures depend on strengths and there are different subcultures also within an organization. And these subcultures can become one of the biggest impediments for driving change in the organization. So what is culture strength as we call the strength of culture is nothing but how widely shared are the values that we talked about in earlier videos. How widely are these values shared amongst the members and how deeply are they held? Widely shared means, how many people subscribe to these values and deeply held? What are the sanctions that will be levied? What is the punishment that will be levied if these values are violated? These two factors together combined lead to strength of the culture. And the second is there are different subcultures and these subcultures are formed around common problems, common goals, experiences of teams and departments. So the first thing that I want to remind you, if you are thinking of driving change in your organization, remember that it is not necessary that there will be one culture to be rectified or identified first. You will have to think about multiple cultures too in the organization. Different departments may have their own cultures, different departments may have their own ways of thinking and behaving. So this is a short framework to help you understand what's a weak culture, what's a strong culture? A strong culture is one where values are widely held and deeply shared. If the values are widely shared and deeply held, the violation of these values will lead to sanctions, punishment and that will be a strong culture. On the other hand, values that are narrowly shared and shallowly held, only few people subscribe to them and well, even if you don't do it there are no punishments or sanctions, it's okay, that will be a weak culture. So two things we must learn from this framework. First, if you have to drive change, cultural change, you should think of establishing strong cultures rather than weak cultures. And the second is your different departments or teams can be at different positions in this framework on the strength of the culture. The second, let’s come to the individual aspects. When we talk about change, people are resistant to change, that is inertia. Any change is going to bring threat to the security, it is going to disturb existing relationship, existing network. So if you are going to do a reorganization, then it will change the network, it will change the relationships that I have with my team members etc. Conformity to norms and culture. So again, people may be wedded to certain norms, people may be wedded to certain values, you've got to change them. Therefore there may be resistance, people would be more accustomed to thinking acting in certain ways. The comfort zone. We all become comfortable in doing things as they are and there is a lot of inertia, there is a fear of unknown, there is a fear of security, uncertainty. What is in it for me? That is one big question that leaders have to encounter. And these will have serious implications if you cannot answer this question, what is the benefit for me in this change? People will not be driven towards that particular change. And there is again, any change can also disturb power equations. Okay, so you can have your position goes away, your title goes away or your title is changed. It may also lead to power dynamics in the organization. So all of these factors put together: the existence of subcultures, existence of cultures, subcultures at different levels of strength, the threat to different kinds of factors, security, social networks, power equations, etc. All of this leads us to the understanding that a change has to be thought through very well and the factors that can enable change management have to be thought through really carefully. You cannot just announce the change and then expect things will move, otherwise, your change initiatives can go horribly wrong in the organization and can lead to a disaster. So be very careful, understand there is resistance to change and the act of change management is to overcome that. Thank you very much.