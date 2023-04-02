Course Wrap-up

Dear learner, thank you very much. I thank you and also congratulate you for completing all the videos, all the modules of this course. As we end this course, let me remind you a few things; leadership is a process of influence, leadership is not a process of command, leadership is not a process of order. Leaders do command and order but for them that is the last recourse. As leaders, you have to remember that you have to motivate your people. You will have to influence them in a positive manner. You will have to drive their motivation and commitment. As we end this course, let me remind you a few things that we have covered in different modules of this course. We began by talking about leading self, which was in Module 1. We then covered leadership, leading styles, leading downwards, which was in Module 2, and we also looked at supportive communication and decision-making biases, which we covered in Module number 3. We talked about leading upwards and sideways. Remember, as leaders, you will have to not just lead downwards, you will also have to lead upwards and also sideways. Again, communication and decision-making biases are something that you must keep in mind as you lead upwards and sideways. Also, you will have to navigate power and politics. You will have to think about all these biases that may come when you are leading with bosses, you are managing your bosses, managing upwards. Lastly, putting all these things together, you will have to be conscious of how do you drive change? How do you drive cultures? How do you navigate ethical dilemmas that will come up in your journey of leadership? Finally, we talked about the great epic of mahabharata, where we uncovered six principles. The two principles about ourselves, which was positive personality and identity. We then talked about leading organizations about leadings, leadership, leader behaviors, culture, values, and also power and politics. The last two, which was about interacting and managing stakeholders where resolving paradoxes and navigating ethical dilemmas become important. You will have to remember that there is a pyramid of skills that one needs to master and very few people reach the pinnacle and you have to work towards that. Also, I want to leave you with this idea of three R's. As you finish this course and go forward, remember these three R's. The first R is read. You have to remind yourself of the ideas that we have covered. You have to read the literature. You have to read stories, listen to stories, watch stories of leaders in action, read anecdotes, read case studies, that's the first thing: reading and remembering, maybe the second is about reflection. Once you read, once you update yourself with knowledge, you have to reflect. Think over it, take feedback, discuss, critique, and see what is it that you can learn, assimilate from whatever you are reading, and finally, re-cast your leadership journeys. With reading, with reflection, you have to put all the things that you are doing into action. You have to actually maybe revise some things that you are doing. You may have to amend few things that you are doing, and you have to maybe rework and revamp some good things that you are doing, you have to revamp them. Finally, my farewell to you as you end the course and few things I want to remind you, leaders are made, they are not always born. Remember, this whole course of leadership skills is about leading, is about learning how to lead, and we can make good leaders. Your performance will be potential minus the interferences. So remove the interferences and enhance the positivity that is there within you. Lastly, what you practice grows stronger. You have to practice. Just doing this course will not be enough, please come back to these videos, please come back to these lectures, please come back to the ideas that we have discussed and practice them as you go forward in your journey. I wish you all the very best for future and I hope you'll keep safe and do well. Thank you very much.