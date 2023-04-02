Cultural Transformation: TREAT for LEAP

Hello learner. In this video, we'll talk about the important statement that I want to leave you with about cultural transformation, which I call as TREAT for LEAP. We have looked at the case of Satya Nadella at Microsoft, the cultural transformation that he brings at the organization. The reflection question that we must think about here carefully is, what are the lessons on culture? What are the lessons on transformation? What are the lessons on leadership that we can take away from Satya Nadella that we can learn from being at Microsoft? The first statement that I want to begin with is what I call as the first among equals. When we were discussing about leadership in an earlier module, in an earlier video, I had talked about the TREAT leadership and today I want to tell you that the mindset of first among equals is extremely important when it comes to cultural transformations as well. What is first among equals? Having the mindset that we are all equals and then believing and realizing that as a leader, I'm the first because I am formally officially designated as a leader. Therefore being the first, it becomes important for me to think about what can we do better in the organization about the culture that we have in our teams in our organization. Being first among equals is important and then we have to TREAT for LEAP. We have learned about the TREAT leadership, which talked about being task-oriented, relationship oriented, empowerment, authenticity, and team-building. We've also learned now about the four aspects of culture, which is learning, enjoyment, autonomy, and performance. Now, the aspect of task orientation, the aspect of showing that you know the work, setting, clarifying what is the work being there to solve problems, being there to monitor the problems. Leading by example, authenticity, showing through your hard work, and creating good teams where learning can happen. People are willing to help each other out can impact their learning aspect and diverse. Learning mindset can be improved by your task orientation, your authenticity, and the good things and the workplace. Enjoyment; enjoyment is about relation orientation, is about communication, open to their communication. Communicating to inspire, communicating to support, and communicating to recognize. Enjoyment also happens because most of our work today happens in teams and so if we have good teams, if we have teams where people gel together, care for each other, are empathetic, that helps, that builds good workplaces. Being fair, being authentic, leading by example in terms of fairness, again, drives enjoyment. Autonomy is directly impacted by the act of empowerment, the E of the TREAT. Each one of these learning mindset, enjoyment, and autonomy impacts performance. That's a framework I want you to keep in mind when we talk about TREAT for LEAP. L is impacted by task-oriented, should leading by example. Good teams. E is impacted by teams, is conducted by relational orientation, is impacted by authenticity, A is impacted by the act of empowerment and P is about doing the work and if you can ensure that there is TREAT, there is the L, E, and A, it will drive performance. To summarize, what is it that we can learn from Satya Nadella at Microsoft? Remember as Satya very famously says and has said, “C in CEO stands for culture”. If you are the leader of the organization, you have to think about the culture and the transformation. You have to keep hitting refresh. Organizations as leaders, as management, you have to keep going back and see if everything is okay. There are things that are dysfunctional now that need to be revised, that need to be refreshed. Empathy is extremely important, it is core to innovation. If we are not empathetic, enjoyment goes away. If we don't find that this is enjoyable then you cannot expect people to work well. The last one, the empathy, the shared values, the culture, feeling that you can take risks, that there is learning mindset, that people are encouraged to learn. If they're not encouraged to take risk and reliability that people can be trusted, leadership can be trusted, will lead to culture of trust, a culture of safety, and that is extremely important for an organization to succeed over time. Remember for cultural transformation, TREAT for LEAP. Thank you.