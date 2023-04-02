[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we will learn about developing skilled intuitions. In an earlier video, I had talked about the two systems of decision making, System 1 which is intuitive decision making. System 2 which is algorithmic decision making. We had also discussed that system one decision making could be right in some cases, in cases of experts, but it could also be driven by biases. Intuitions can be problematic. We have been learning that there are different biases that impact the automatic spontaneous decisions. Now, let's think about how can we build skilled intuitions. Intuitions can be right, intuitions could also be wrong. And under what circumstances should we believe our intuitions? What is the characteristic of those experts who can take spontaneous decisions, but they are correct? What is it that is there with Sherlock Holmes? hat is it that is there with Viswanathan and grandmasters? What is there with those firefighters who could look at the situation and then be able to recognize what's the right thing to do. And that is what we call as skilled intuitions. The first thing about developing skilled intuition is that whatever you are looking at the situation about which you want to take a decision, it should first present enough regularity that can be learned. There should be enough cues that one can practice over time and develop intuitions about. Now, when it comes to the chessboard, we all recognize that there are specific patterns and there are limited patterns that can be learned over time. Similarly, there are buildings on fire. They present enough regularity that somebody can look at it over time again and again and practice them and learn them. The same thing is with the crime scenes. There are specific sets of regularity that can be associated with them. So the first thing to remember is the event or the situation for which you are trying to develop intuitions should present some regularity. Now, a very nice example to demonstrate things where finding patterns is difficult. And the most prominent example where finding pattern is very difficult is a stock market. Stock markets are actually random, especially in the short term. It is very difficult to predict how the market is going to do tomorrow day after and so on. So, in those cases, no matter how much you look at the market, it is very difficult we are unable to predict what's going to happen tomorrow towards stock market, elections, economic environment. These are examples of environments that are very difficult to predict, which do not give us patterns that can be learned. In those cases, pundits are only as good as you are. You may say that something, it's pure luck, it is random. So the first condition is, there are some patterns that can be learned. There are patterns on offer. The second, obviously you would understand intuition is nothing but pattern recognition. If there are patterns, then one must be motivated enough to practice. One, you will need to spend time, you will need to invest time and energy to practice it. It is not to say that grandmasters are born overnight. We don't say that grandmaster is born overnight. Sherlock Holmes is made overnight. These people have invested a lot of time and effort in learning those patterns. So don't get swayed ever by people who say that I take intuitive decision making and I'm right. Well, those people may have invested a lot of time learning those patterns. The third, but I want to remind you of the two selves that we have been talking about. The quick reactionary, believing self, like the ego. And the other one, which is cool, reflective, thoughtful and pays attention. You've got to remind yourself that when it comes to practice, you have to practice mindfully. You have to practice with awareness and attention. If you are distracted and you are driven by the ego, that's the first self that we are talking about. No, no matter how much time you are looking at the pattern in front of you, you may actually not be paying attention. So, when it comes to learning those patterns, you have to invest time. All right, but you must also do it mindfully. This is a quote that I would want to remind you of Sherlock Holmes and he says, “how much an observant man might learn by an accurate and systematic examination of all that came his way.” Remember observant man, a mindful person. So there has to be patterns, those patterns have to be learned, you must invest time. And you must learn those mindfully, you will have to pay attention and that is where talent comes in. Many people start playing chess, many people start playing cricket, not everybody becomes a Vishwanathan. And not everybody becomes a Sachin Tendulkar, you have to invest time first and you have to invest time mindfully with awareness and that is what makes us great in our decisions. That is what makes us great in our daily life. So overall remember there are systems, there is an intuition based system of making decision, but that could be skilled, that could also be unskilled. And it is important to be forewarned, because if you are careful then you are also forearmed. So be aware, think carefully, look at the data, build your skilled institutions and then take the decision. Thank you very much.