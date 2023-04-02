Hello learners. In this video, we will learn about emotional intelligence and our inner talk. We have seen in earlier videos emotional intelligence and how emotional intelligence can be attached to different emotions that we experience. In this video, I will provide you with some tips about managing emotions and some frameworks to control and manage emotions better. The first thing that I want to remind you, next time you experience emotions, ask yourself these two questions. What I do not control here, and what am I trying to control and finally, what is it that I can control, which I'm not controlling? What is it that I can control? I can control my thoughts. I can control the alternate thoughts. What I cannot control is the event which I'm trying to control that is beyond my control. It will happen that is not in my control, but what I can control is how I think about that event. Remember, you should try to control the thing that you can control. The next thing, next time you experience an emotion, next time you experience a situation you are in an event practice stop. Remind yourself of this word stop. Stop tells us we have to step back. When we add in that automaticity, then there are these automatic thoughts that are coming, that are being driven by envy, that are being driven by things that are happening for example envy, anger, all these emotions that happen; take a step back. Take a step back from that emotion. Take a step back from that event. Think again. Remind yourself of those alternate thoughts. Organize how you are thinking about this particular event, about this particular situation, and then proceed. Stop tool is a tool that tells us we have to step back, think carefully and then proceed. Next time you experience negativity in your lives remind yourself of these three important aspects. The first one, future is pure imagination. There is no such thing as future. If you can imagine bad things, you can also imagine good things and good things do happen in life. Good things can happen in life. The second is practice loving-kindness for yourself. Be more self-compassionate rather than criticizing, blaming all of those things that we do to ourselves remind yourself that I am more beautiful than I think. I have those qualities in me. I have those potential. I'm standing here. I have achieved so much in my life. It is because there were some potential, some strengths that I had. It is not to become complacent. Don't become complacent, but also don't beat yourself. Don't criticize yourself. Every opportunity is a learning opportunity. When you look at competition, when you look at things around you, you must recognize that everything that happens to us is a way to self-discovery, is a way to really understand our true potential. The last thing is have a lot of gratitude. Have a lot of gratitude for people around you. Have a lot of gratitude for powers that there are. That have helped shape us, that have helped do well in our lives and that is that potential, that powers are outside us, that power is also within us, and we understand it as the natural self. That's the true potential we are all born with. That's the innate capability that we are all born with. Everything else is programmed, is socialized. The way we think is automatic, is programmed because of different things, different experiences that we've had. Next time, you have to think about EI. Understand emotional intelligence, analyze your own inner talk, inner talk that we have. What we are telling to ourselves is very important. Recognize feelings, understand the triggers for those feelings. Everything that we have been practicing in earlier videos, understand that there is a difference between feeling and the need to take action. You can feel something, but you don't have to act immediately. You have to break that link. You have to think carefully and then act. Remind yourself that you have to learn about different techniques that we have been talking in earlier videos when you think about emotions. Find somebody who can mentor you on emotions. If you think there is somebody around you who can control his or her emotions, talk to them, take feedback, and discuss how you're progressing. Anger is very detrimental. Please learn to postpone outburst. Don't become angry every now and then. Develop listening skills. Be more patient. That will help you listen better to others and also reflect on what you are thinking within you. Remember we are the CEO of our lives. Others do not control us. Don't waste your time thinking about what others think of me. Make your own choices. Ask yourself, what is it that I want to do in my life rather than worrying about what others think of me, what they are good at. Ask yourself what I am good at? That is the real important question. What is it that I want from my life? That is the real driving question. What you talk to yourself, the inner talk, we call this as inner talk, has extremely important role for emotional intelligence. It is made above truth and fallacy. I'm reminding you it is truth, but a lot of it is also false. Tell yourself alternate truth. Tell yourself the other ways of thinking. You will see when you read your own thoughts, the practice that we have been doing of journaling, you will see a lot of these thoughts are actually wrong. They don't make sense, but we don't spend time reflecting on it. To be emotionally intelligent, get into this practice of observing your emotions, what are the triggers, what do you think about those emotion. The last thing that I want to leave you with is our true performance is our potential minus the interference. The potential, the strengths that we are born with, and all the negativity that we can bring in our lives, that's the interference. It is very important to reduce the interference. It is important to recognize that the game within us, the inner talk, is between the natural self and the ego. The ego could interfere with your true potential. You've got to ask yourself, I have to take care of the inner game first and then I can look at the outer game. The inner game is between the natural self and the ego self and you have to first stop yourself from stopping yourself. The interference has to be reduced. The negative thoughts, those automatic thoughts have to be reduced. That can help you achieve your true potential. Thank you.