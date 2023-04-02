Essentials of Change Management: Coalition

Hello learner. In this video, we'll talk about the second important ingredient of change management, which we call as coalition. We talked about the importance of leadership in the change management process in an earlier video. We also discussed the challenge of driving a change, why people become resistant to change. When we were discussing aspect of leadership and how leaders motivate change in organization, we talked about the importance of forming coalitions. Leaders, yes, is a critical element in driving change, but he or she cannot do it all by himself or herself. Therefore, there is an importance of forming change coalitions or guiding coalitions as we say. We are looking at Satya Nadella as a case study again from the change management aspects and we've got to ask ourselves, what are the lessons that we can learn from this story about change? Change does start with one or two people. The idea of change does start with an individual or maybe two. But then very quickly, leaders need to understand that they need to get people on boarded. They need to get people aligned with the need for change, with their vision. You should think of getting more people. Maybe it could be five people, ten people, 15, or 50 depending on the size of your organization, whoever you can get in the beginning to be your member of the guiding coalition. Who should be members of this coalition? Members of this coalition should be people who are powerful. Yes, you can get people who are lower in the ranks, that is okay, but do it later. The first set of people who should get on your side, get onto your guiding coalition, should be people who have titles, people who have positions, information, some expertise, they have reputation. They have relationships and networks that they can exploit. These are people who should get into your guiding coalition even before you go out and announce to the world what is it that you are going to do, first get these people convinced, get few of these people on board. These people could be within your senior team. These people could also be outside depending on where they are. You can rope in, who are more powerful, and so on and you've got to emphasize the urgency. You've got to get people on your side by emphasizing the need for change, the purpose, what you are doing, why you are doing, how will it help individuals in the organization. Once you have formed the coalition, the next task for you is to actually communicate. You started off by talking about your vision. You've got the coalition on your side, being influential, the powerful people on your side, you now have to communicate the vision and use all possible channels available to you to communicate that vision. Please be consistent in your messages. It should not be that members of your guiding coalition are telling different people different things. You should all be speaking the same language, the same word. If you cannot communicate vision quickly in five minutes or less and get a reaction to it, to see people have understood or not, maybe you have not done your homework. Crisp, clear vision statement, crisp clear reasons for why it has to be done and then getting it through your coalition out to as many people as you can. Again, get people in your guiding coalition to empower action. You should encourage empower people to act and so should your guiding coalition use them as medium to actually promote action. You should encourage people on your guiding coalition to reach out, identify if there are any problems that can be removed, that should be removed and then people can be encouraged, and motivated to act. Just to give you an example from what happened at Microsoft. One of the first few things that Satya did at Microsoft was to actually reorganize his top management team, senior leadership team as it's called in Microsoft. Few examples, Jill Tracie Nichols became the head of staff and then Jill asked Satya, why did you choose me for this position? Satya told her, I have seen you work with others and you treat them well, you showed respect to them. I want my office to be about the culture we're trying to create, not about power. You see, it's not just about the leader, it's also about the coalition members who get into the coalition. Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer, in our video on learning mindset, we had seen a quote from Kathleen and she has been instrumental in developing the coaching program at Microsoft. Very clearly identifying people who would be on the coalition. Scott Guthrie, another example engineer who had worked with Satya in the Cloud business, was then brought into the head lead the Cloud and Enterprise business. The senior leadership team needed to become a cohesive team that shared a common worldview, we needed everyone to view SLT as his or her first team, and not just another meeting they attended. We need to be aligned on mission strategy at culture. That's the code that Satya has on why and the importance of senior leadership team, the guiding coalition. The Hit Refresh book actually that he wrote was with Jill Tracie Nichols. You see these members don't just become just another member, they become your mouthpiece as a leader. They become a mouthpiece to drive the change, to talk about the change, to help build action for change. As a leader, you have to develop your vision, but your important task is also to develop guiding coalition which will drive change in the organization. Thank you.