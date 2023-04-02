Essentials of Change Management: Culture

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll learn about the third and the last essential for change management, which is culture. We've talked about Satya Nadella at Microsoft from the culture perspective. We are talking about the case from the change management perspective. Let's look at what are some of the things that are extremely important when it comes to culture. When we are developing a culture, it is very important to think about what could be the short-term wins that can be created. If you want to bring about a change, you've got to bring about a culture. A cultural transformation start by small things. Start by things that can be achieved. If you can achieve those short term goals that will set confidence that will motivate people to work further. Creating short term wins, short-term goals is the first important essential when you are driving change, see if you can create those small wins. However, one of the problems with short-term wins could be that you declared because you've achieved a short-term, then you declare that, well, we have achieved the change. Remember, change is a slow process. It takes a long time. The new way of doing things, the new values have to sink into the culture. Do not declare victory too soon. You have to keep working on it. Don't look at those short-term wins as mission accomplished. The mission is ongoing, the mission will keep on coming. Premature victory celebration can kill the momentum. Yes, you should use short-term wins actually as a motivator to work or to look at bigger problems in the organization. Short-term goals should enable focus on longer-term or bigger problems. Focus on systems and processes not tackled earlier. Now that you've got a win, you can think of issues that have not been addressed in the first short-term win or a short-term goal. Remember, change can take years, often many years to accomplish. If you ask Satya Nadella in his and also in the reading that I have given you to read, are you done with the cultural transformation? He says, we are making progress, but we're not there yet. It's an ongoing pursuit and you must be added all the time. You've got to demonstrate that these new values behaviors do lead to performance, but you've got to keep on working at it. As a leader, one of the things that you must be very careful, if you are heading an organization who would be the successor? Careful succession planning becomes extremely important. If you are not careful on who is going to come in when you vacate the position, or the people who are assigning the next person in your place or whosoever, however it works in your organization. Remember, if this successor is not aligned with what you had thought of, the change can go all wrong and it can be a disaster. The successor has to be aligned with your vision, your way of doing things, otherwise, that next crop of leadership can just kill the culture. The essential of change management, the change management program, creating a sense of urgency, creating that vision, building your guiding coalition, communicating the vision, empowering action, removing obstacles, creating short-term wins, but not declaring victory, consolidating gains, sustaining the momentum, and slowly and steadily establishing a new culture, anchoring everything in the change. To summarize the whole discussion that we've been having on ethics, culture, and change, leader's vision setting becomes extremely important. That is what differentiates them from managers. Self-awareness and control. They have to be self-driven. They have to have new ideas that determines who they are, how they work. They have to manage change. They have to be emotionally involved and not be indifferent and insensitive. Use symbols, lead by example, your own actions. Create a big symbol, create a big act. Lastly, as a leader, you are responsible for the culture of your organization. These are things that managers don't typically do. If you are doing these things, you are not a manager, you are a leader. If you're not doing these things, you are not a leader, you are a manager. Remember, learnings that we should take away is that people will not just resist the change. People actually resist more the process of change, then you've got to be very careful about the process. Good change leadership is very important. We have discussed, we have seen this in Satya's case. Focus on the marriage, not the wedding. Just saying that I have announced this change and the first few days is okay. No, it is not enough. You've got to look at the long term, how things are going to happen over time. Not allowing adequate time for change to seep in is again, not good. Nothing in change management is terribly difficult. There are many small steps. It's not so difficult things that have to be done. That is what is shown in this graph. If you can pull it off, if you can do these small things carefully, you can see these peaks. You can lead your organization to this kind of a trajectory, as we are seeing this. What have they done at Microsoft is commendable. What have they done? They have driven, established new systems, done away with the old systems. They have established a new way of thinking and believing. That is what leadership, that is what change management is about. Your leadership, your guiding coalition, your culture. These are three crucial elements that can help you drive the change process. Thank you.