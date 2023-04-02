Essentials of Change Management: Leadership

[MUSIC] Hello learners. In this video, we learn about the first essential ingredient for change management and this essential ingredient is leadership. Let me take you back to the case that we discussed in our sessions, in our videos on culture, we talked about the Microsoft story. Where Satya Nadella who became the CEO in 2014, unlocks a tremendous transformation in the organization. In terms of the performance, in terms of the values, in terms of the culture that they have. So what is the first important aspect of change management that we can learn from the story of Satya Nadella at Microsoft is the importance of leadership. And leader is that cook, who has to cook this change, who has to plan this change and the change cannot start without creating a purpose. And that is where I start by saying that the first important act of a leader when they are driving change is the act of setting a vision, clarifying what is the purpose, just like human beings have vision. And if we have vision, we know where we are headed. The same way, if the organization has a vision, it knows where it is headed. So if the leader does not come in and tell the people what is going wrong and, therefore, where should we actually go instead of doing or going the direction that we are currently headed. As a leader, we have to set a sense of urgency. We have to create a sense of urgency and help people understand what is going wrong and therefore what should be done right to actually improve the situation that we are in. And that is where visions become important. Visions have to be inspiring, visions have to keep people at the center, remember one of the reasons for resistance is this question. What is in it for me and the vision that you are setting for the change has to clearly define what is in it for you. Why do we want this change? And then you have to walk the talk, you have to lead by example, if you want to bring about the cultural change, then you have to show that you are the first one to do it. If you want to talk about empathy as a leader, as something that is core to innovation, you've got to show it in your actions first before you ask others to do it. And then aligning your top management team, you have to get a coalition ready that will drive it. Visions have to set a sense of urgency. Visions can be set through desperation which is creating that urgency or through inspiration. If everything is going well, even then you can inspire your organization to do better. Microsoft was not dying under Steve Balmer, it was just muddling along, it was just at that constant level, but you want to inspire people to do better. You've got to tell people we are capable of achieving more and doing more. And therefore it becomes important once you set the vision, you've got to tell people what is in it for them, what is being changed? Why is it being changed? Frank, honest, transparent communication becomes extremely important. Literature tells us when is the urgency rate high enough. Literature tells us that when 75% of a company's management is honestly convinced that there is a need for change. Anything less can lead to serious problems. And then there is a process that has to align people that has to motivate people to actually walk or do that change process, which is what's the implementation plan, communication change and so on. So the first thing is communication. When you set the vision as a leader, you've got to communicate. You've got to be honest, open your integrity, trustworthiness, content of your message. That is something that is going to be extremely important. The best way to communicate one is words and other is actions. If you want to lead a particular change, act it out, do it for yourself, show it in your work, show it in your attitude, show it in your behavior and people will be motivated. Humility is an extremely important characteristic. When it comes to change remember you are asking people to leave their comfortable positions, so you cannot be authoritative or you cannot be just insensitive to their problems. You've got to be humble. You've got to be courageous. So humility with courage is extremely important, involve as many people as possible in the change program. Help them understand what's going on, help them understand why are we changing what we are changing, empower action. You've got to help people understand that particular change and then improve the success of change by being appreciative of your people. People who are walking the change, people who are undergoing, don't be dismissive of them any small movement in the direction of change is welcome. You've got to get over ego, petty differences and get down to the level of people and recognize. Guiding coalitions, building teams especially of your top management team and culture are two another aspects and we'll talk about these in subsequent video. Satya Nadella at Microsoft, he actually lays down a vision, moves away from windows and office and talks about Microsoft, succeeding in the mobile first cloud-first world and that's a new vision. He sold Nokia's mobile business that was acquired by Microsoft in 2013, acquired LinkedIn acquired GitHub. And all of these actions lead to a clear message that we are here to actually fulfill the vision that we have set for ourselves. And lastly his leadership demonstrated TREAT for LEAP. In his actions, task, relationship, empowerment, authenticity, team building, led, emphasize the elements of LEAP as we have discussed in the earlier video. So leadership is the first critical element for change and leaders have to TREAT for LEAP. Leaders have to set visions, create a sense of urgency and then get people to be aligned and motivated to walk that change. Thank you.