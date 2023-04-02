Ethics and Morals: Understanding the Difference

[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we will understand the difference between ethics and morals. Whenever we are in an ethical dilemma, when we have to resolve a right versus right or a wrong versus wrong problem. We need to also understand that there is a complex interplay between morals and ethics that is underlying this ethical dilemma. And therefore we must understand, what do these words actually mean? What do we understand by ethics or ethical principles? What do we understand by morals? And what is the connotation? What is the implication these words have for a leader who is in that ethical situation, ethical dilemma and has to resolve the situation? So let us go back to Tirath's case. Tirath as we saw in the previous video has a sick wife and does not have the money to buy the drugs. And he has to decide what should he do, whether he should let his wife die or whether he should go and steal the drug and save his wife. We were discussing and debating what are the possibilities in front of Tirath. He has to make that decision. Well, he could steal and he would uphold certain principles. He should not steal and again by not stealing he would be upholding certain principles of ethics of ethical principles. Now, what does ethics actually mean? What do we mean by this word ethics that we use so often in our lives? Ethics is nothing but a set of principles that have been laid down by the society, by the group to which we belong. And these principles are about the right way of acting and behaving. These are principles that are valued by the society. These are the principles that are taught by the society to its members. And these are the principles that are espoused to be upheld by the members of the group of the society. For example, as we see some principles could be fairness, could be integrity, could be honesty, etc., right? These are the things that a society preaches or tells its members, its people, this is how you must act. However, when we come to morals and morals is something that we typically associate with individuals. These are subjective ways or rules of behavior. For example, if I were to ask you, give you a situation, should we cheat in a test or not? Well, the answer to different people could be different. Some may say, yeah, it is okay, we can cheat on the test, the others say, no, it is wrong to cheat in a test. Similarly, there could be for example genetic testing. Today we see a lot of news, a lot of war going on, genetic engineering, genetic research etc, but these are problematic issues. One group of people can say, yeah, it is good. The other one is actually can also take a stand, no, it goes against nature and I should not be creating clones or I should not use this technology to figure out what's my genetic structure and so on and so forth. Now, the principle is there. The principle is, yeah, we should do good for the society. We should do stuff which is good for people but we get involved as a decision maker. And I as a decision maker bring my own value system, bring my own subjective way of dealing in that situation. And I then bring my own morals to the situation, to the event about which I have to take a decision. So while we say ethics and ethical principles are clear, they have been laid down by the society about how we should behave. Morals is more subjective, it's about us, about us as individuals. Abortion is another issue. Same sex marriage is another issue. Now these are issues you can talk to different people and different people will have different opinions. One group of people would say, no, abortion is right because it upholds the rights of women. The other one may say that, no, it is not right because a fetus is a living being and we should not be killing a fetus. And these are debates, these are issues of debates and elections are fought on it. The countries are divided in their opinion because everybody brings their own morals. We know there are principles of justice. We know there are principles of compassion. We know there are principles of equality but each one of us takes a different stand around that particular issue. And that's the difference between morals and ethics. While the morals is subjective, the ethics is well codified laid down by the society and we bring our own beliefs into it. We listen to our own beliefs while taking decisions even though we know that there are certain principles. So ethics, we can summarize, ethics refers to the rules that a social system provides us with. Morals are our own principles, our own beliefs, our own values. This is something that we determine. Morals are determined by how we are grown, how we are conditioned, the kind of people we see around. So we develop, we develop our own mind, we develop our own base of thinking and believing. And then we use the principle that we know and apply it subjectively to the situations that we are in. So there are many issues. There are issues and these come out in newspapers, these come out in different media outlets and people are divided around it. The other people should wear a particular kind of dress or not, the other people should go in for a particular kind of testing or not. There are issues that go on and on. So we must understand that there are ethical principles, well known, well set, defined, codified but they're our own morals, our own beliefs. And a leader if you are in our decision making situation, you work with principles as well as your own morals in order to decide what has to be done. Thank you very much. [MUSIC]