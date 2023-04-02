Hello learner. In this video, we'll look at one more bias that is related to the feature of associative coherence, and this bias is called as the framing bias. Let us start by looking at a set of questions. The question is, out of these two options, which will you prefer? Fifty percent chance of winning 200, or 100% chance of winning 100? You have to respond to this set of questions. What's your preference? Write it down in your notebook. After you have written the answer to this set of questions let's look at another set of questions. This set of questions says, you have a 50% chance of losing zero, and a 50% chance of losing 200. On the other hand, the other question is, you have a sure loss. 100 percent chance of losing rupees 100. Out of these two options, which option will you prefer? You have to write the answer in your notebook. Now after you have responded to both these set of questions, compare your responses. When I first asked you, what will you prefer? 100 percent chance of winning 100, or a 50% chance of winning 200, 50% chance of winning zero. In general, it has been seen, most of us are likely to respond that I will choose 100% chance of winning 100. Look at your answer. What did you write? On the other hand when we look at 50% chance of losing 200, 50% chance of losing zero, and a 100% chance of losing 100, in general, most of us are likely to respond that I will choose 50% chance of losing 200 and a 50% chance of losing zero. What does this tell us about ourselves? When it comes to looking at gains, when it comes to winning, we are all risk averse. When it comes to losses, failures, we become risk-seeking. This is a tendency that has been shown and demonstrated multiple times. This is a bias that is called as a framing bias. When it comes to losses, we are willing to lose even 200 in the hope and that is I may not, I may lose only zero. But when it comes to gain, we were willing to let go of a gain of 200% or so. But we did not choose a gain of 200, we actually went for a gain of 100 only. We become risk averse. Then it came to loss we became risk-seeking. Now let me give you an example. Let us imagine there are two people, one person invests in a fixed deposit in a bank. The other person invest in equity in stock markets and mutual funds. How do these two people look at their gains and losses? The fixed deposit person will say, I don't want to invest in equity, I am very happy with the sure gain of 5% or 6%, from my bank account. At least I'm getting it. There may be a gain of 15% from mutual fund, but I may also lose money because stock markets may also crash. I become risk-averse when I am in this frame of a gain. What does the person who is investing in equities and mutual funds say? The person says, if you invest in fixed deposit, there is a sure loss, because inflation is going to eat up your money. Inflation is going to take away because the inflation, let's say 7% your money is growing at 5% you are at a net loss of 2%. There is a sure loss in your option. On the other hand, when it comes to equities and mutual funds, I may lose, but I may also gain more. When we look at this situation from a loss frame, we suddenly find that taking risk is all right. Taking risk is actually good in this particular situation. Similarly, a salaried person and an entrepreneur. A salaried person would say I'm very happy with my salary. I don't want to be an entrepreneur. I may make money but I may also lose whatever I'm getting. There's a sure gain in my salary. An entrepreneur on the other hand would say, well, if you keep working in a job there's a sure loss because you are not getting what you are worth. On the other hand if I startup I may make money I may lose, but in the other option there is a short loss. These people then are willing to take risk. They get the courage. This is a bias that has been talked about in literature as the framing bias. It shows that people should however be indifferent to probabilities, the expectations in the case of 50% of 200, and 50% of zero, and a sure gain of 100. The utility, if we were to calculate the expectation is the same,100 rupees. But people are more likely to take risk when they look at the situation in the frame of losses. When they are looking at the situation in terms of gains, they become risk averse. What is the lesson? What is the message for us? When we look at the information coming to us, we must not stick to one frame. It is always beneficial to look at this situation from a gain frame if you are in a loss frame. If you are looking at this situation from the gain frame, you must look at it from the loss frame also, it will help you look at the possibilities, the compromises that you will have to make, and will give you an opportunity to take better decisions. Otherwise, the general tendency is that the gain frame will always lead to a risk-averse decision, a loss frame will always lead to a risk-seeking decision. Thank you very much.