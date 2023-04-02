Karna: The Quest for Identity

Hello learner. In this video, we will look at the life of Karna and understand the leadership lessons that can be learned from his life. Karna was the son of Kunti and the Sun god. He was, in that sense the eldest Pandava, and he was also Danveer as we have already seen in an earlier video, that he had given his armor as a donation to Indra. He joins the Kauravas army and fights from their side. When we see Karna all alone, we can not find a greater individual in the epic, he was a noble, kind, and generous individual. However, he meets an unfortunate end on the battleground. He is down from his chariot. His chariot had got stuck in the sand, the whole battlefield was filled with blood. It is said that the chariots wheel got stuck in the sand. He is down trying to take out the wheel from the sand that is when Arjuna shoots an arrow and kills Karna. Now why did Karna meet this unfortunate end? What happened that we can say that, well, the end was perhaps justified? Now, there are two incidences that we must look at from Karna's life. When the game of dice happens, and Shakuni tricks Yudhisthira and robs them of all possessions, they lose themselves, they also lose Draupadi in that game. That is when Draupadi is dragged into the courtroom in the assembly, and at that moment, Karna instigates Dhuryadhan to disrobe Draupadi, the wife of Pandavas in public. He calls Draupadi as a prostitute because she has five husbands. Now this is the same Karna who had actually when he's all alone we see him to be such a noble person, but he uses these words in public while he is with Dhuryadhan and the other Kauravas. The other incidences of Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu was Arjuna's and Subhadra's. Subhadra was the sister of Krishna, Arjuna and Subhadra had a son, Abhimanyu he was 16 years old at the time of the battle. Then the battle was taking place one day on the 13th day, Arjuna is taken away from the battlefield, he's engaged in a battle with others. At that moment, Dronacharya who was the commander in chief at that time, creates a Chakravyuha, a difficult military formation in order to capture Yudhisthira. The idea was that if Yudhisthira can be captured then the battle will be over because the king of Pandavas would be captured. Abhimanyu had learned how to break Chakravyuha, how to get into this Chakravyuha, but he told Yudhisthira that he does not know how to come out. Yudhisthira tells Abhimanyu don't worry, we will follow you, and we will enter the Chakravyuha and we will destroy the enemy at that time. However, Abhimanyu is able to get into the Chakravyuha and Yudhisthira and others cannot. Abhimanyu fights valiantly, fights bravely, but this young boy is attacked by multiples warriors, Drona, Dushasana, Ashwatthama, Shakuni, Duryodhana and also Karna attack Abhimanyu and killed him. Abhimanyu was severely grossly outnumbered. Now Karna's life shows that there is personal identity. We have our own value system, but there is also a group to which we belong and that pressure, that group can lead us to identity conflicts and lead to depersonalization. If the group is aligned to our individual values, we can strengthen our identity but if it is not aligned, then the social group to which we belong can also lead to depersonalization, which can eventually lead to moral hypocrisy, morally incorrect acts. If we look at examples from history, example from politics, Germany is a great example of how depersonalization happened. At that moment, a statement of a soldier who said, we were not mercenaries, we were political soldiers, we were working towards leading our country where the entire community would lead towards a beautiful future, only one stood before us, the Fuhrer, the chancellor, Adolf Hitler. You can see there is a systematic depersonalization happens when people stop to think from their own value system, but are driven by the social group to which they belong. An example from corporate is the example of Chanda Kochhar the past ex MD of ICICI Bank. Chanda Kochhar ICICI Bank gave loans worth 3,250 Crore rupees to brood of Videocon, because Videocon had invested some money in new power, which was Deepak Kochhar Chanda Kochhar's husband's company. You see, a company was given favors because that company invested in husband's company. Now there is my own personal identity. I would like to do something in my way, but there is a social identity which is, if you are a wife then the society expects you to behave in certain manner and that conflict can lead to depersonalization and moral hypocrisy, acts of scams, unfair acts. What are the lessons that Karna teaches us, do not sacrifice your individual identity in the quest of joining aspirational groups, walk away from those groups if they do not align with your individual identity that help strengthen your identity. You work with your own value systems and beliefs. Otherwise, you will be acting as a hypocrite and not acting with integrity. Thank you very much.