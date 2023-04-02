Krishna: Principled Pragmatism

Hello learner. In this video, we'll talk about what are the lessons in leadership that we can learn from Krishna. Krishna, as we had discussed in an earlier video motivates Arjun gives the sermon of Bhagwat Gita and tells Arjun that he has to fight. Krishna also advocates the pragmatic middle path in the entire battle of Mahabharata. Krishna is the master strategist on the sides of Pandava. He guides and advises Pandavs on how to kill Bhishma by bringing in Shikhandi before Bhishma. Bhishma would not fight a woman and at that time Arjun can kill Bhishma. Jayadhrata who was the reason why Yudhisthira and others could not break the chakravyuh. Only Abhimanyu could get in but Jayadhrata pushed them back and they could not enter the chakravyuh. So in that sense killed Abhimanyu. So Arjun takes a pledge that by the end of the 14th day that is the next day he would kill Jayadhrata or immolate himself. Arjun could not kill Jayadhrata by the evening and so the Kauravas felt that Arjun will die now. However Arjun was not aware but Krishna was aware that there may be a solar eclipse at that time when the sky would go dark and the Kauravas felt that it is evening now or night and so Arjun has lost his oath and he would self immolate but Krishna tells Arjuna that it is not the night, it is just an eclipse Arjun should kill Jayadhrata and that is what he does. Krishna again advised Pandavs to kill an elephant named Ashwathamma. Drona comes to know about this. Pandavas shout loudly that they have killed Ashwathamma and Drona becomes very sad, drops his weapon and it is at that time, the commander in chief of Pandav army kills Drona. Karna while he was not on chariot. We had discussed this. In earlier video, Krishna tells Arjuna to kill Karna even while Karna was down from his chariot when Bheem andDuryodhana fight, Duryodhana was very strong, Bheem could not actually harm Duryodhana. So Krishna tells him to hit below the navel, the weak part of Duryodhan and that is what Bheem does and kills Duryodhan. Again. We have seen Krishna curses Ashwathamma, takes away that the diamond and curses Ashwathamma to have a life of pain and wretchedness. So what we can learn from Krishna is the act of principled pragmatism, is the demonstration of how pragmatism and principled pragmatism can help us live our lives better. The foundation of principle. Pragmatism is ethical purpose and that is what Krishna declares in Gita in Mahabharata, yada yada, hi dharmasway, Glanir bhavati bharata that is whenever there will be injustice, adharm , I will come and my purpose here is to uphold dharm, ethics, righteousness and for that, even if I may have to deviate from principles, it is okay, but my purpose is to not think about me, but to think about the benefit and good of others. And that is dharm the second is principles. If your purpose is all right, you should follow principles to the extent possible. And that is what Krishna advises. Pandavas. So he actually himself becomes the peace messenger. He goes and tells Dhritarastra and others that now that Pandavas have spent 13 years in exile as a punishment for losing the dice game, they should now be given back their kingdom at that time. Duryadhan says no we will not give any land. Krishna says okay we will be happy if you can even give us five villages. So you see there are principles that are being followed, Narayan or the Narayani, Krishna says I will be with Pandavas but I will not fight, I will not take weapons, you can take my entire army and that is what Kauravas do. Duryadhan says I want the Narayani Sena. I want the army and Krishna says, okay, so be it you take it. So there are principles that are followed. However, when principles are not good enough, if truth was to be followed, Karauvas had such strong warriors on their side that perhaps they would never have been able to eliminate or kill those warriors and they would have lost the war and it is at this time that Krishna decides to uphold the values of justice and compassion. In an earlier video we had discussed that there are important values justice, compassion and truth are important principles and justice and compassion could only be upheld if they could kill the warriors on the other side. And that is when pragmatism comes in that you have to be contextually aware that following the principles may not help and you should have the courage to deviate from the principles and be pragmatic. However, remember that being pragmatic has consequences for self. Krishna is cursed by Gandhari, that his kingdom will also be wiped off would be killed. There would be a sad death that Krishna had. He was always questioned. He was criticized. One of the greatest dilemmas of Mahabharat is that the war was won in an unfair and unjust manner, deceit and trickery were was done by the Pandavas in the war. However, we must realize that principle pragmatism is a last resort. It is a way to come out of dilemmas. If your purpose is all right, you can be pragmatic and you can deviate from the principles but it should be used rarely only in exceptional circumstances when you have found that the principles will not help you going forward, means justify the ends. Yes, most times, but not always and at times you may have to deviate from the means. So Krishna gives us important life lessons, be clear of the purpose and goals and those should be positive, others oriented and for the benefit of others. Follow principles, most of the times as much as possible. Consider your own values that you would like to uphold, have the courage and be pragmatic and violate some principles if it is needed. And finally remember that once you violate the principle, your actions will be questioned, but you should be willing to live with it. In recent cases Indian corporate world has been rocked by the saga of Tata versus Mistry. Cyrus mistry was appointed in 2012 as the chairman of Tata Sons , but in October 2016, he was removed from the position and the case of this removal has been fought in company tribunals in the Supreme Court and eventually it was decided in the favour of Tata. The allegation of Mistry's camp was that the way in which Cyrus Mistry was removed was unfair, unjust. But then this is what Ratan Tata has to say, questioning decisions of the past by looking at them through the lens of short term returns and calling them value destroying, Mr Mistry forgets that Tata leaders are not known to criticize the past but to do something meaningful for the future. So at times you may have to violate some principles to uphold what you think is the right thing, what you think is the good thing for the society. Good thing for the larger stakeholders. At that time principal pragmatism is desirable is appreciated. Thank you very much [MUSIC]