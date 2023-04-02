Kunti: Vision, Values, and Positive Leader Behaviors​

Hello learner. In this video, we'll learn about Kunti and we'll derive the lessons that we can take away from the life, deeds and actions of Kunti. We now know, we have discussed about Kunti in earlier videos as well, we know Kunti was the wife of Pandu. She had Karna, as well as the other five Pandavas. Three of them were born from her and two other, Nakula and Sahadeva, were the sons of Madri. She was the mother of Pandavas. She was also the mother of Karna. Then Kunti brings up the Pandavas. The five brothers were under her guidance, under her tutelage, under her guardianship. She instills positive values in them, also suffers with them. One of the incidences that I must narrate here is the incidence of Lakshagriha. Duryodhana creates a house of wax in a place called Varnavrat and sends the Pandavas along with Kunti to live in that house. This house was created of wax and the idea was that Duryodhana would set this house on fire so that the wax will melt and five brothers, the Pandavas and Kunti would be burned alive in this house. However, Kunti along with the help of Vidur the Prime Minister of the assembly of Dhritarastra, manages to get out of this house of wax and they put the house on fire with five males and one female in the house, giving the impression to Duryodhana that the Pandavas and Kunti have been burned alive. She saves the Pandavas time and again and encourages them to fight for what is right and fight for what is their rightful due in the whole epic of Mahabharat. When the war gets over, very interestingly Kunti abandons the kingdom, she goes with Dhritarashtra and Gandhari in the jungle. She observes penance perhaps because of the wrong thing that she had done to Karna, she felt guilty. She does penance and finally dies in a forest fire. What is it that we can learn from the life of Kunti? I will take you back to the idea of treat leadership that we had discussed. The task orientation, the idea, the vision, the purpose, relation orientation, being good with relationships, communication, empowering action or tendency, the leading by example and team-building, getting people along. These were all exhibited beautifully by Kunti time and again in the epic. Alongside, we also talked about culture, which is instilling positive values in people, talking in your workplace, in your organization, learning mindset, enjoyment, empathy, equity, fairness, autonomy, which is again empowering, and positivity, creating a workplace which is positive. These are important values and should be there in any organization. There are important leader behaviors, to get the right leadership and right values can lead to super performance. As leaders, we should have clarity on the vision and values, we should display the right leader behaviors and instill the right values. Remember, leadership and culture are two sides of the same coin. I will take you back to the story of Microsoft and Satya Nadella. We have talked about it in earlier videos, how Satya Nadella emphasized understanding, empathy, non-violent communication, encouraged people to achieve more through their actions, empowered them to do more. He encourage people to focus on how customers are reacting to their products, not just about finances, because to him, finances are lagging indicators, customer adoption is the leading indicator. We saw how there has been a great revival at Microsoft. There are two women leaders that I must also share their story with you. First is Indra Nooyi, an Indian who graduated from IIM,Calcutta and then went on to become the CEO of Pepsi. Under her, year-on-year, Pepsi grew at a rate of 5.5 percent, and became the second largest food and beverages company. Some strategic things, Indra Nooyi wanted Pepsi to have products that are more healthy, so she spun off Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell, acquired Tropicana, talked about products that are good for you, fun for you, talking about introduced food items that were also healthy, not just about the colas or the pizzas and so on. She says that always have a clear, compelling vision for what you want to accomplish, focus on the short-term and the long-term, bring people together along with you and be good listeners, be lifelong students. All these positive value is positive leader behaviors. Another example, Jacinda Arden the Prime Minister of New Zealand, at 37 years of age she became a feminist icon when she gave birth to her daughter on June 21, 2018 while in office. She showed that people can, it is possible to juggle motherhood and leadership. March 15, 2019, when then there was a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, she donned a head scarf, addressed the parliament with the Arabic greeting, As-Salaam Alaikum. Again demonstrating, leading by example, showing that these acts cannot divide their society. In COVID-19, again, she set a great example of leadership. New Zealand became one of the first countries where the COVID virus was eradicated, there were only 25 deaths that were reported in the entire country. Setting a great example through your leader behaviors, through the values, ensuring that you lead by example, is a great hallmark of leaders. Thank you very much.