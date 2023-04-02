Hello, learner. In this video, we'll understand the relationship between leadership and organizational culture. In our previous video, we understood what's culture, and we said culture is a set of shared values, shared assumptions that organizations have felt to be useful as they solve their problems of internal integration and external adaptation. Now, let's look at what is the impact leadership has on organization culture. You would have read the reading, which is on “Cultural Transformation at Microsoft.” The question that we should look for as a reflection question on this reading is, what is the impact leaders have on organizational culture? What is the role leadership plays in determining culture of a place? Well, the relationship about leadership and culture can be understood using this diagram. One of the first places where culture formation starts is the philosophy of the founding team, the values of the founding team. Based on these values and beliefs, the founding teams selects the top management team. The CEO and the CEO minus one people. The individuals who are going to occupy the important positions in the organization, they are chosen carefully by these founders. At the same time, these people, the founding team also socialize. Then what is the value system? What is the culture that they have in mind? What are the values to be upheld? One is we select people who are aligned to our values, to our belief system, and the other one is there is a socialization process that is for the top management team and also others who are going to come in. It is through this careful selection of people who are coming in to the organization and also, the training, the teaching aspect, which is what we call as socialization that leads to this development of culture. It has to be checked over a period of time as we'll talk about in a later slide. Let's look at the Microsoft story, the story that we are going to continue with in this discussion on culture. Microsoft has seen actually three CEOs up to now. Microsoft started with Bill Gates. It was then passed on to Steve Ballmer in 2000. Steve Ballmer became the second CEO of the organization. And from 2000-2014, he continued to be the CEO of the organization. Then came the third CEO, Satya Nadella, who became the CEO of Microsoft in 2014. Now, what I have done is I have brought the share price of Microsoft over the years. Let's look at three phases. If you can divide this entire graph into three phases, we can see that Bill Gates up to 2000 and then Steve Ballmer. Look at the share price of Microsoft, and then look at what happens to Microsoft from 2014 onwards. Look at the value that has been unlocked at Microsoft since 2014. Look at what's happened to Microsoft, its share price and the market capitalization in each year. This is a story, and the reading that we have about cultural transformation at Microsoft, talks about some of the things that have been done at Microsoft and the leadership of Satya Nadella. What can we talk about when we look at the relationship between leadership and culture? The first thing is, culture formation is the core task of leadership. If the leadership does not think about carefully what are the ways of thinking and believing in the organization, then it is missing out on a very important act of it. We actually say that leadership and culture are nothing but two sides of a coin. You cannot have a good organization, good organizational culture, but poor leadership. Poor leadership but good culture it does not happen. If the leadership is poor, the culture is also going to be poor. If leadership is good, culture is also going to be good. It is therefore the responsibility of the top leaders, of the important leaders in the organization, to actually deep dive into the culture and think about what's going on. What is functional in our culture? What is dysfunctional in our culture? It is something that becomes extremely important. We have talked about leadership, the founders as well as the top management the top leadership team. They are extremely important in determining the values, the beliefs that have to be shared, that how you have to act in the organization, how you have to think in the organization. Therefore, it is the responsibility of leaders to actually think about cultural transformations. I cannot emphasize enough that if the leadership is not thinking carefully about the culture of the place, it is not doing its job. It is definitely not doing its job. The task of leaders is not to just think about finances and numbers, it is also thinking about what is the air that we are breathing? What is the air quality index of the air that we're breathing in the organization? Remember, the culture formation begins with the leadership and then it is socialization. People who are coming in, they are socialized into the system, into this way of acting and behaving. These assumptions, these beliefs are passed on over the years, over time into the newcomers. They have to be trained. They have to be well developed to act and behave and think along those values and beliefs. The last one comes the structures, the systems that you develop in the organization. They have to be aligned with the culture as well. It cannot happen that you have a particular set of great cultural values, but you have very hierarchical, bureaucratic structures, then it's going to be definitely a constraint for your culture. Then what are the practices that you have? The systems, the recruitment, selection, the training and development, the culture audits. How do you measure what's the culture, what are people thinking about? These are different practices that leaders, again, have to think about when they have to develop the cultures of the organization. Thank you very much.