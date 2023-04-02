Leadership Challenges for the New-age Organizations

[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we will understand about new age organizations and we will also look at what are some of the leadership challenges for these organizations. As individuals who are preparing themselves for working as well as leading in today's organizations, we must understand what are some of the characteristics of these organizations because that will have a very important implication on how we lead talent in these organizations. So let us look at what are some of the important characteristics of these organizations that we have today. The first one, I think it is very evident that we live in digital times. It has been said in the last five years, 9 out of 10 Indian companies have been disrupted by technology. So there is technology that is disrupting the way we used to work. There is technology that is coming into every aspect of the work that we are doing. The second, very interestingly, it has been said that the technological advancements that we have made or we would be making in 100 years of the 21st century would be greater than the advancements that we would have made or we had made in the last 20,000 years. So this is a very strong statement, the kind of technologies that we are getting, we are developing, the kind of jobs that are emerging because of them, they are very new, very, very disruptive and some of these jobs people would not have even imagined just a few years ago. The last aspect of digital times is what digital economy has done. It has enabled gig work, it has enabled platform-based work, What happens in this kind of work? This is a work that is characterized by gig work: short term contracts, freelancers etc. So there is a lot of flexible work arrangements that have come in because of the technology that we are using. People can work from distances, people can work remotely because they have the technology that could enable that kind of work. Now, in a world like this, in a world that is rapidly being disrupted by technology, there is an emergence of what I like to call as “knowledge work”, What is knowledge work? Knowledge work is work where people are involved in thinking for a living, so you have to think, you have to come up with something new because you have to outpace the disruption that is going to happen. So we all have to now think about what is it that we can do to better ourselves? What is it that we can do to innovate and be creative and not get stuck in the routine, mundane jobs that we are doing? Knowledge workers therefore become more and more important and become more and more prominent. Gone are the days when an employee was told, you have to do this one specific thing day in and day out and they would be doing that specific job. Today, the kind of work that we have, the kind of people that are coming in, they are told you have to innovate, you have to come up with new ideas, new solutions and new ways of doing things. Now, when we talk about knowledge work, and this is something that becomes extremely important to keep in mind, is when it comes to innovation and creativity coming up with something new, it is fretted with risks of failures, it is fretted with taking risk, challenges, and then a lot of times you do a lot of effort but those efforts could be a failure. The last thing that we should all also understand is that the generations are changing very, very fast. When we used to think about the earlier generations of workers, the Baby Boomers who had work as the only source of living, they will have to, they thought that they are living because they have to work, they were coming out of the world war, they were coming out of those difficult times. Then came the Generation X which thought there is something more than work but work was essentially a very important aspect. Then came the Millennials or Generation Y, as we say, who had to actually think beyond what they were doing, this was the generation that gave us startups. This was the generation which actually started to think of meaningful work, so every startup during that time thought of doing something which could give people meaning, not just work, but also meaning at work, recognition, respect, dignity became important buzzwords during that time. The last one which is the current generation, the Generation Z of employees, which talks about freelance work. Which talks about flexible work arrangements, entrepreneurship dignity, and respect in a lot more important sense. Now, all these things combined knowledge work, digital times, and the changing preferences of workers create challenges for leaders in organizations. As we define leadership, leadership is nothing but the ability to take people along and achieve a common purpose. It is about influencing, it is about inspiring and we will learn about what is leadership all about in our subsequent videos of this module. Thank you very much.