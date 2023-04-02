Leadership Effectiveness: Managing Demotivated Individuals

Hello learners. In this video, we'll learn about the third important aspect of leadership effectiveness, which is taking good care of your demotivated employees or managing demotivated individuals. Now, we have learned that there are four types of subordinates while the type 4 is the dream of a leader, star performers. But we need to think about what do we do about the three other types, the freshers, the unsure, and the demotivated, unfairly treated individuals. Let's look at each one of these categories in detail and think about what must a leader do when it comes to working with these three types of subordinates. The type 1 subordinate is the fresher. These are the individuals who are easiest to manage. These are the individuals who are easiest to lead. These are people who are motivated. When you have a person who is motivated by himself or herself, the only thing that you need to do is to educate. Educate them about the work. Educate them about the skills, the knowledge that is needed to succeed at the work. You need to ensure that they are given the right support. They are given the right infrastructure to work, to learn things required to do their work. However, when it comes to freshers, one thing that you have to watch out for is that these subordinates should not slip into the type 2 quadrant. These subordinates should not move into the quadrant of unsure employees. What is it that you can do is while you are teaching them about the work, while you are educating them about the work that has to be done, please find out regular opportunities to talk to them and see how they're doing. Talk to them, inspire them about the work. Inspire them about the organization. Inspire them about the projects you are working on and so on. You need to talk to them, find opportunities to check if they are feeling all right, if they are feeling comfortable with their growth, with their development, their development plan in the organization. They should not start to feel that they are perhaps lost in the organization. They don't really see a growth path for them. That's a very important way to think about and to work with freshers while your dominant style is educate. But once in a while, talk to them. Your relation orientation remember, has to be moderate, not high, but also not very low. Let's look at the second kind which we said were the unsure subordinates. Unsure subordinates are subordinates who are neither competent nor they are committed to the work that they're doing. Now, what becomes extremely important is that you talk to them. Sit down, find out an opportunity, talk to them at length and see what's going on. If they don't see a growth path for them, if they don't see that they are wanted in the organization, that there is a developmental path. What's the future prospects for them? It is your responsibility that you talk to them, support them, facilitate them, and see what piece of information that is needed while they are working. Find opportunities to inspire. Emphasize the importance of the work that is being done. At times people just don't see the big picture and they get demotivated at work. While you are doing this also remember that you have to educate, you have to tell them what's the work that has to be done. You have to emphasize that the work has to be done as well. Talking and also ensuring that the work that gets done becomes extremely important. But you must also stand up to deviant behavior. In case, after all you're tries, after all your honest, sincere attempts of talking to them, understanding what can be done, they do not show improvement at competence and also at commitment. Then you must be open enough, courageous enough, determined enough to let them go. You must be able to execute if needed. You must be able to show them the door, show them that we cannot tolerate such a behavior in our team. Lastly, it comes to the unfairly treated people. These are individuals who are, as we have said, are important to the team. They are competent people, but for some reason they have lost their commitment and motivation. They are difficult to manage but it is important for you to see what could be possible ways. At times, relationship orientation is extremely important. You have to talk, you have to understand what is troubling them, what can be done to improve their situation. At times, empowerment is a very good tool. You can empower them, motivate them through giving, through greater responsibilities, greater autonomy, greater freedom. That may give them an indication that you respect them as individuals. You are willing to trust them and that can help support them in whatever ways you can. At the end, I want to tell you your task as a leader is to see if you can bring the fresher directly from type 1 to type 4. Can you move the unsure subordinate from type 2 to type 4? Can we move the type 3 subordinate to type 4? The task of a leader is is to create more star performers, to enable the creation of star performers and Kalams in our team. That is the only way we can succeed. That is the on way we can expand the pie. We can create greater resources and greater talent for our organizations and for our teams. That's the only way we can succeed by creating more star performers in our team and organization. We must learn how do we manage the star performers as well, but we must also keep working to ensure that type 1, type 2, type 3 type of subordinates can be transitioned into the type 4 subordinates who are our star performers. Thank you very much.