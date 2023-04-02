Leading Upwards and Paradigms of Human Interactions

Hello learner. In this video, we will put all the ideas that we have discussed in earlier videos, and we'll look at a very important idea of leadership, which is called as leading upwards. Yes. You heard me correct, leading upwards. Well, leadership is not just about leading subordinates, leading downwards, but it is also about leading our bosses. How do we work better when it comes to our bosses, our superiors? Well, yes, we do not have any formal positional power over our bosses, they are after all our bosses. But we've got to think about what is it that we can do to work with them better. Before we do that, in this video, I will like to introduce to you paradigms of human interactions. What are the different mindsets of working with people, and especially with our bosses and what is it that we can do to deal with this issue better. Let's look at Aditya Kumar and ask this one more question, how good is Aditya Kumar in leading upwards, working with his bosses? Well actually we know the answer is very clear, he is quite poor. That is all that has led to this conflict that is there in the case. Let me bring to you a very interesting work from research. This was actually a result published by McKinsey, and it shows that actually if you can mobilize your boss, not just your colleagues and your teams, if you can mobilize your boss 23 percent variation in the results of business impact of CMOs, Chief Marketing Officers, going to be explained to bosses, mobilizing bosses. Bosses play an important role when it comes to creating business impact. Secondly, career success, again, there is a 15 percent variation that can be attributed to bosses. Bosses do play important roles in our careers. Therefore, why not think about this whole idea of how do we mobilize our bosses? Now, there are paradigms of human interactions. Well, a one mindset is win-lose, I must win and the other should lose. That's a win for me but loss for another. That's a competent mindset. The other one is lose-win, I always lose, the others win. That's a depressed mindset. That is a mindset where you have given up. You think, well, I never win others win I always lose. The third is lose-lose, this is sadistic mindset. I will also lose, the other will also lose. I will ensure the other will also lose. The best mindset, I can say is win-win, which is working for win of yourself and working for the win of the other person. When it comes to our bosses, why not have this mindset as well? Can we work with them? Can we forge a relationship which is a win-win for both the boss and the subordinate. Remember, many a times we work with a mindset of win-lose. It is important to change this paradigm of thinking from win-lose to win-win. The ineffective mindset is that the pie is limited. If others get more, I will get less and there is only so much. However, a effective mindset is, can we think of win-win for both of us and expand the pie, so that each one of us can have more. It is especially important to think of win-win when you are in conflicts, when you don't have formal positional power, when you are there in the long term. Remember, as I said in an earlier video as well, use of power and politics should not be looked at as a one-off event. You have to work with these people again and again, so remember, how do they see you is extremely important. Win-win approach can actually help in clarifying expectations, can build relationships, it can align priorities, it can also define better the responsibilities each one of us have. If you can change your approach from win-lose to win-win, you will be able to balance your behavior. You will be able to be more co-operative, be more empathetic. You may be able to balance courage or competitiveness with concentration, which is extremely important in good relationships. Good relationships are not about competition all the time they are about empathy and concentration. Which will, as we can understand, lead to faster and better solutions, more commitment, better happy workplaces, and richer relationships. Lastly, let's come back to the Aditya Kumar case. We started by asking was Aditya Kumar good in leading upwards? No, he was not. He uses a win-lose mindset. He goes into that relationship with the boss, believing and thinking that the boss is useless, he has no business to be around, and I don't like him, and so that's a very win-lose closed mindset. He sees boss as a competitor, looks at Sudhir Mishra perhaps as his boss, as the person with whom he has a good relationship. The mindset is, well, I should get more, the other person should get less, and if the other person is getting more I'm getting less in the bargain. Remember, leading upwards is important. It is our responsibility, it is not the bosses responsibility. Leading upwards is important for leaders. Good leaders are not just good at leading downwards, they are good at leading upwards. That determines your career success and also the business impact, and therefore, it is important to have a mindset of win-win rather than win-lose. Thank you very much.