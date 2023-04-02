Leading Upwards: Art of Working with Bosses

Hello learner. In this video, we will assimilate all the learnings that we've had over the last set of videos. We'll look at what is it that we can take away about the art of working with bosses. Yes, I underline the word art and use it to emphasize that it is our responsibility of leading upwards. What is it that we can take away when we look at Aditya Kumar? What is it that we can learn from the whole situation, the incident, the conflict that emerges in this case about use of power politics and leading upwards? I would like to start with this idea that mobilizing our bosses is our responsibility. It is not boss's responsibility. It is our responsibility to understand our bosses. The boss will not change for us, at least initially. It is therefore very important when you get into that relationship with the boss, you make an honest effort to understand his or her expectations. His or her working styles. What are the goals and objectives that they are working with? What are their pressures? What are their goals? What are their strengths? What are their blind spots? That is something that you must work on. The second is, you must understand your own self. Once you've understood the boss, you got to understand your working style. What is it that you like? What is it that you don't like? Then use this information to manage the relationship between you and your boss. I will emphasize again, you've got to make the first step. Bosses will not change immediately. You've got to get into that relationship and change and work according to their expectations. But mark my words. Once you demonstrate results, you become more central, you gain power. When you demonstrate results, the boss will listen to you more. The boss will understand you more. Remember, as a subordinate, focus on strategic issues. What are the important issues for the boss? Demonstrate those results. Perform, deliver results, and show efficient use of resources, time, effort, funds, finances, whatever, you've got to show, demonstrate results, demonstrate efficiency. Well, yes, we will all have differences. As human beings, we say nobody is the same. If you are working with your boss, there are going to be differences. But please celebrate those differences, value those differences, don't ignore and don't expect that the boss will change. You've got to understand that difference and work accordingly. When there is a conflict and the conflict will emerge, in the case we see of Aditya Kumar, there is a conflict. This diagram, this framework, beautifully shows, there are different ways of looking at resolving conflict. You can be assertive or unassertive, cooperative, or uncooperative. There could be different orientations. If you are uncooperative and unassertive, it's avoidance. If you are only cooperative, but you don't assert yourself, it's accommodation. If you are asserting all the time, but you don't cooperate, you don't listen to the other person, it's competition. The best way of working with conflicts to start is by being assertive. That is good. You must put your points over it. But you must also make an honest effort to understand the other person, and that is called collaboration. Remember, you've got to create cooperation. You've got to be empathetic, you've got to understand. We've talked about relational part. It's important. Remember, build your relational power. Think about the breadth, the strength, the centrality, the density, the structural holes that we talked about, but never show it off. It is good to have relational power, but never show it off. You don't have to go around telling your bosses, "Boss I know this person." No, please don't do that. You've got to make a conscious effort to actually work with your bosses. But in case your boss is not well, meaning, after having tried what we have discussed earlier, you have made a conscious effort, an honest effort to work as per the expectations of the boss, and you are now clear that the boss is not well-meaning, yes, you should and you can exercise relational power to maybe work around that conflict. Use it for positive purposes. Not to harm unnecessarily others around. You got to use it for your own advantage. Not to cause harm or misery to people around. Aditya Kumar, very clear, leading upwards, was a big failure for Aditya Kumar. The case shows that if you cannot lead upwards, it is a problem for your career. Uses relational power for bad ends, fails to understand his boss's expectations, gets into a conflict, gets into a competition, and then starts avoiding the issue actually and spoils a good career that he would otherwise have. I will end by talking about this quote and reminding you of this quote, "The measure of a man is what he does with power." Once you get power, remember, power is one thing. You can have power, but to be able to use it wisely and to use it judiciously and know when to use it, how to use it, that will determine how far you will go in your careers. Remember, leading bosses is important. Using different sources of power is extremely important. That will determine how big you can grow in your organization. Thank you very much.