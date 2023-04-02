LEAP Organizational Culture: Learning Mindset and Enjoyment

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll learn about important elements of organizational culture. From my own works, from my own research, I have developed a framework of organizational culture which I call the LEAP organizational culture. In this video, we will learn about the first two core elements of organizational culture, the LEAP organizational culture, which I call as the learning mindset and enjoyment. Let us go back to the case which we are looking at, which is Satya Nadella at Microsoft and the cultural transformation that he brings about at Microsoft. The question for reflection here is what were the values that were brought in that were instilled in Microsoft? The first aspect that I want to introduce here is the LEAP framework. The LEAP acronym stands for four core elements, which I call as learning mindset, E stands for enjoyment, A stands for autonomy, and P stands for performance. My hypothesis, my research shows that if you can have L, E, and A in the organization, performance can also be expected. But if you're just thinking about performance and not thinking carefully enough about learning, enjoyment, and autonomy, the performance will also suffer. If you remember in an earlier video, in an earlier module, we had learned about learning mindset. There are two mindsets of individuals. There are two mindsets for leadership as well. The first one is what we call the fixed mindset. The fixed mindset believes that my abilities are limited. I'm either good at it or I am not. I don't like to be challenged. If I fail, then I will not put in more effort. On the other hand, learning mindset is that mindset which tells us that anything that we want to improve upon, we can if we are willing to learn. Our abilities can improve with hard work, our abilities can improve with repetition, our abilities can improve by putting in more effort. Failures are not judgment that I'm not good at it. It only tells us that we have not succeeded yet. We will be successful in the future if we try. The learning mindset is ability can change and that becomes the first aspect of an organizational culture. The value that leadership, that management should instill in the organization is that of learning mindset, which is that we will learn the goal is actually to learn the response to failures is to put in even more effort, and the achievement, anything that we try, we will have higher achievement. That's a mindset that we must inculcate. In the leadership, as leaders we must think about it ourselves and then promote it in the organization. This is from the reading that I have given you. This is what Satya Nadella has to say, “Anything is possible for a company when its culture is about listening, learning, and harnessing individual passions and talents to the company's mission. Creating that kind of culture is my chief job.” That is where culture begins. We have talked about leadership, leaders playing an important role in determining culture of the organization. That is what is a learning mindset, a growth mindset that becomes important. So, from moving from saying that I know it all, he transformed Microsoft to become a learn-it-all culture. There has been tremendous focus on developing people, telling people that it's okay, you failed but you've got to learn. We are here to coach you. There have been coaching programs instituted to actually help people improve. The second element of LEAP is about enjoyment. To my mind, there are two important aspects that we must think about if we have to create enjoyable workplaces. The first is empathy, being able to understand others rather than judge others. Being able to listen more rather than judging others. Judgments are something that are biased. In our earlier modules, in our earlier videos, we've learned how judgments are biased. We take biased decisions and so we must first understand, then decide about the other individual. The second core aspect is about equity, about fairness. One of the first things that was done at Microsoft was they abolished their performance stack ranking, where at least a few people had to be given poor ratings at the end of the day. That force fitting, that appraisal system where people had to be force fit into good and bad buckets was actually abolished. The system that pitted employees against each other where people were playing politics, because of those appraisal systems, those structures, those systems were actually removed to bring in a more equitable environment in the organization. One of the first things that Satya does at Microsoft, he says, is “…the big things that we've done at the leadership level is to focus on shared metrics.” That's the system, that's the performance management system. It's not performance, it's power metrics, and that is shared. It's not just about the employer alone, it's not just about one employee. It's about teams, it's about leaders, and subordinates together to help us achieve more, to help us do better, and get away from this mindset that we are not fair or equitable. Two things, learning and enjoyment are the first two elements of the LEAP organizational culture. That is the first step where leadership has to begin in the cultural transformation. Thank you.