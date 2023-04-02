Mahabharata Characters: The Pandavas

Hello learners. In this video, we will learn about the second important group talked about in the epic, the Pandavas. The Pandavas get their name from Pandu. They are called as the sons of Pandu. Let us look at the family tree again Vichitravirya had another wife, Ambalika. Now, again, as we discussed in an earlier video, Vichitravirya could not father sons. Vyasa was actually asked to help get the next generation. Vyasa was invited to have sons with Ambalika. However, Ambalika had been told what happened with Ambika, and she knew that she should not close her eyes because Ambika son was born blind. What Ambalika does she does not close her eyes, but she gets frightened. She turns pale. Then she sees Vyasa, the son that is born from the two is called Pandu. Pandu was born pale and unhealthy. However, given that out of the two brothers, Pandu was made the king of Hastinapur because he was not blind. If it was considered in those days that if the king can not see, how will he rule the kingdom then? Therefore the throne of Hastinapur goes to Pandu. The Pandavas a story for the camp is about the sons that come from Pandu. Pandu had two wives, Kunti and Madri. Kunti and Pandu had three sons, Yudhistra, Bheema, and Arjun. Pandu and Madri had two sons, Nakula and Sahadeva. These together five sons make up the Pandavas. Kunti is a strong character in the Pandavas. She is the mother, brings up all five sons, she even considers sons of Madri. Nakula and Sahadeva to be her sons, and she takes care of them and ensures that they grow into capable princes. The sons of Pandu, Kunti, and Madri become Pandavas. Now let us look at what happened to Pandu. Pandu had been cursed by a sage that if he consumates, his relationship with his wives he would die. He had got this curse because he had shot an arrow at a sage, having intercourse with his wife, considering that he believed that it was a deer. But the arrow hit the sage and his wife. The sage cursed him that he would also not be able to consumate this relationship with his wives. Now, when Pandu tells this curse to Kunti. Kunti discloses her secret. Kunti tells Pandu that as a young girl, she had been given a boon. She had been blessed by a sage that she could invoke any god, and have sons with them. So what Kunti does, Kunti has a story before marriage, which she actually does not tell Pandu before marriage when she had got this boon, she tested whether the boon actually works or not, and she invokes Sun God and has a son with the Sun God, and the son is called as Karna. We will talk about Karna in another video. Fearing the societal backlash because she had not been married at that time, Kunti abandons the son, Kunti abandons Karna, she puts Karna in a basket and floats him on a river. Then she tells the secret to Pandu. Pandu requests her to invoke this boon. She invokes the young God, who is the God of ethics, and has Yudhishtra the eldest son, eldest Pandav, she invokes Indra, God of rain and heaven, she has Arjun, and she invokes the God of air, Vayu and has Bheem. Madri comes to know about this boon and request Pandu to tell Kunti to share this boon with her. Kunti shares, the boon with Madri and Madri invokes twin Gods Ashwins and has Nakula and Sahadeva. Pandu was suffering from this curse that he had got. At one time he could not control his urge any further. He invited Madri to the conjugal bed, and the curse comes true, and he dies. Madri performs sati she immolates herself, she believes that she had been a cause of Pandu's death and she leaves Nakula and Sahadeva with Kunti. These five boys grow up under the guidance, under the protection, under the care, and love of Kunti. Yudhistra is the eldest son of Pandu. He is elder to Duryodhana and, therefore the rightful heir to the throne of Hastinapur. Pandu was an heir, anointed the king. However, there is another camp which is envying Pandu's camp or the Pandavas, which eventually leads to all the action that goes on in this epic and becomes the cause of the bloody war that is fought at the end of the epic. Thank you very much.