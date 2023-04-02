Mahabharata: The Origin​

Hello learner. In this module, we will talk about leadership and the ancient Indian wisdom. My aim in this module is to talk about what we can learn about leadership from one of the greatest Indian scriptures, which is the Mahabharat. In this video, I want to introduce the Mahabharat to you. What is the story and what was the origin of this epic? Mahabharata was composed by sage Vedavyasa. He was ancient sage. He was the person who first tried to assimilate all the relevant shlokas, all the relevant ideas into an epic which is called as the Mahabharata. Well, the name Mahabharata, did not come immediately. It started with the first form of Mahabharata, the primitive form or the first form of Mahabharata that was called the Jaya or the victory. It comprised of around 8,800 shlokas. Then went on the epic increased in size as it was passed on from one person to another and it became the Bharatasamhita, which comprised about 24,000 shlokas. Then the finally, the scripture, the epic that we're going to talk about in this module, the Mahabharata took shape. Mahabharata is said to have about a one lakh shlokas. This is considered to be the world's greatest and the longest epic comprising of in its length, in its comprehensiveness in the ideas being talked about in the scripture. As we know, the Indian tradition has been to pass on the relevant knowledge orally from one generation to another and over a period of time, this scripture, the ideas were noted down in forms of shlokas and today what we have is the one lakh shloka long Mahabharata. Then Mahabharata is formatted, is structured into different forms. We have this shlokas, which is the text, which are then grouped under Adhyayas, which become the chapters and then chapters are clubbed under parvas, which is called as the module. There are 18 parvas. There are Adhyaya, which vary 3-353 Adhyayas in a particular module and the shlokas vary from anywhere 120 to about 14,000. This is a quick structure of the Mahabharata that comprises of 18 Adhyayas and then there is an appendix Harivamsa which actually talks about the life of Krishna. There are Adhyaya and there are slow shlokas in each one of these. Mahabharata is a comprehensive text. Anything about human nature, character about human society is captured in this epic. This epic talks about dharma, the principles of righteousness, the ideas of moksha, How do we free ourselves from the cycle of life and death? How do we understand the idea of earth, which is money economics, and finally karma which is kama, which is the desire. All these different ideas are captured in this epic. Mahabharata also comprises off one of the holiest Indian scriptures which is Bhagavad Gita. This is narrated by Krishna to Arjun on the battleground, which comprises of the dialogue between Arjun and Krishna. Well, the date of Mahabharata, the war, the battle of Mahabharata is pegged anywhere between 3,100 BC, about 2,449 BC. The archaeological survey of India pegs the day to be the war to have been around 900 BC. This epic talks about all human emotions so there is love, there is passion, there is greed, ego, jealousy. All of these things are captured in the epic, beautifully. There are many stories that go on. Each character has a story which plays out separately, but they all converge into the main storyline, which essentially leads to the war of Mahabharata. There is broadly, if we have to understand, we can say Mahabharata is the tussle for throne that happens between two camps. The Kauravas and the Pandavas, we will understand who these people were. There are each character struggles in his or her life. Talks about their challenges, their dilemmas. Each one of these characters navigates through their own lives, the dilemmas, the challenges to actually reach to the final conclusion, which is the battle. At no place does the epic tell us what is right or wrong, and that is the beauty and that is the power of this epic. Each character is described and narrated before us and we have to decide as an informed reader, as an informed listener, we have to decide what is right or wrong so each individual can learn whatever he or she deems fit from this epic. It is called Ithaas Mahabharata is the Ithaas. Itihaas is an Hindi word which stands for history. We say Mahabharata is the history of the Indian civilization. What are some of the things that happened in our lives, in our society and the issues raised in the epic are relevant even in the present day context and it is beautifully said. What is there in the Mahabharata is everywhere. What is not there is nowhere to be found. Which is a very powerful statement which says, anything and everything that is about human life can be found in the Mahabharata and what is not there actually does not exist. It's a powerful script, is a powerful scripture, and we will in this module, understand what can be derived about leadership from this epic. Thank you.