Mahabharata’s Other Characters: Karna, Dronacharya, and Ashvatthama

Hello learner, in this video, we will learn about the remaining characters of the Mahabharata. The three important characters that we must also know about, Karna, Dronacharya, and Ashvatthama. As I had narrated in an earlier video, Karna was the first child of Kunti, Kunti, had a boon, and she tested it before her marriage and Karna was born. She abandons Karna, Karna is found by a charioteer, Adhirata, and his wife Radha who brings Karna up, Karna is therefore, also called as Radhe. Kunti keeps this as a secret till the beginning of the war. She goes and tells Karna on the day before the war was to begin that Karna was her son. Karna grew up to become an excellent soldier, he got training in weapons, he got training in martial arts, he got training to actually become a good warrior. However, just because he was the son of a charioteer, he was called as Sut putra, Sut is a Hindi word which means charioteer, and he was always insulted by being called as the son of a charioteer. Karna was burning inside because he wanted to show that he was as capable as the Pandavas, and even within the Pandavas, Arjuna, who was the most gifted warrior. Karna wanted to show that he was as equal to as to Arjuna. Duryodhana saw this need within Karna to actually show his prowess and he grasped that if there is anybody who could give a challenge to Arjuna on the battlefield, it would be Karna. So Duryodhana anoints Karna as the king of Anga, and Karna is therefore, also called us Anga-raja or the ruler of the kingdom Anga. Karna feels highly obliged by this favor and vows that he will always be by the side of Duryodhana, and he will fight in the battle from Duryodhana side. Karna is also called as Danveer, Karna was born with an armor which would protect him from weapons which would protect him from any harm. Indra the father of Arjuna knew this that if Arjuna has to defeat Karna, he will have to take away the armor from Karna. So, he goes in the morning disguised as a Brahmin to Karna and ask for armor in donation as alms. Karna had a vow that if there was any Brahmin, anybody who would come to him in the morning when he is worshiping the sun god, he would give whatever that BrahmIn ask of him. So, Karna gives away, cuts the armor from his body and gives it to Indra. That is when people call Karna as a Danveer, as a kind and generous man. Karna also promises Kunti, when Kunti goes to Karna and tells him that Karna is actually Kunti's son. Karna promises that he will spare the life of the four Pandavas and he will only kill Arjuna. So that by the end of the battle, Kunti will continue to have five sons, either Karna will live, or Arjuna will live, he even promises this to Kunti. So he is a noble character, he is Danveer, Dan is a Hindi word which means being kind and generous, and he makes these promises. The other important character is the Dronacharya, the guru. Dronacharya was a Brahmin who trains Pandavas and Kauravas, he was gifted in military arts, he was gifted in the use of weapons. And he also becomes the second commander-in-chief of the Kaurava army in the battlefield after the death of Bhishma. He remains the commander-in-chief from 11th to the 15th day. Dronacharya is important in the epic because it is under his leadership during the battle that a big sin, a big crime is committed by the Kaurava army. They ended up killing Abhimanyu, son of Arjuna, through deceit and trickery. Multiple people fought one person which was against the rules of the battle. And after Abhimanyu's death, all the rules of the war were forgotten and all kinds of trickery deceit was used to win the war. It happened under Dronacharya. And the last one, Ashvatthama, Ashvatthama was Dronacharya's son, he actually trained along with the Pandavas and Kauravas. He fights in the Kaurava army, he is one of the three Kaurava warriors who lived at the end of the war. The other being Kripacharya, guru of Kauravas, and Kritvarma a soldier in the Narayani Sena, the army of Krishna. Ashvatthama was born with the gem on his forehead. He was blessed with powers over all living creatures on the earth except for humans. This gem, this diamond on his forehead would save him from fatigue, from thirst, from hunger. So, he was a blessed individual. He had good training along with Pandavas and Kauravas. However, Ashvatthama was overcome with grief and rage when everybody dies, Dronacharya dies, Duryodhana dies, and he commits a shocking crime when he goes in the night and kills Pandavas son and kills many of the warriors in the Pandava army. So Ashvatthama, a nobel, a gifted individual, but in fit of rage and anger, he commits a big crime, which again, has tremendous lessons that we should derive from. Over all these videos, we've understood the Mahabharata, the story of Mahabharata. And what we would be doing from here on wards, we'll see what is it that we can learn about leadership from this great epic, the story of Mahabharata. What are the lessons in leadership that these different characters, teach us and that we can keep with us over time. Thank you very much.