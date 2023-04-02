Politics: Negative or Positive

video-placeholder
Loading...
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Leadership Skills
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Leading and managing change in organisation, Supportive communication, Leading subordinates effectively, Mindfulness, Positive Personality

From the lesson

Power, Politics, and Leading Upwards

Politics: Using Power to Influence Others9:02
Politics: Negative or Positive5:48
Leading Upwards and Paradigms of Human Interactions7:09
Leading Upwards: Art of Working with Bosses6:54

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Vishal Gupta

    Professor

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder