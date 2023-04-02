Politics: Using Power to Influence Others

[MUSIC] Hello learner in this video, we'll learn about another very very important word that is used in organizations, politics. So we have up till now seen power. We have also understood different sources of power. And we have also taken a deep dive into networks and relational power. Now I would like to put all of these ideas together, and look back again at Aditya Kumar case and reflect on politics power and politics as they happen in organizations. So we'll start with looking at Aditya Kumar's case and I want you to think about this question. What is the politics that is exhibited by actors in the case? So we have talked about power and we said power, this situational power is contextual. Power is the potential to influence, what is politics if power is potential politics is defined as all activities that we do to become more powerful to gain power in organizations. And second to use that power to influence people. So power is well, something that is needed, it is a latent energy. It is a potential to influence but not yet exercise politics on the other hand is about gaining power in the first place. What do you do to become more powerful, and then how do you use it? What are some of the things that are associated with politics when it comes to using power to get work done? So when we look at politics we typically and getting things done we talk about influence in influence tactics, influence strategies that people adopt to impact others in the organization. What are the ways in which people influence others to gain power and then to actually get the work done? Now let's look at the first aspect, what are some of the things that are associated with politics when it comes to? How do we gain power? What can we do to gain power? Now one of the first things that individuals could do, what you can do as someone looking to be more powerful is look to do things that are difficult and uncertain. So how do you become more powerful is when you do things that are or you enter a territory that is uncertain. So you take initiative, you be the first mover. You solve difficult problems. Remember it is not just that well. You do simple things, but as you've got to show, you know things, you've got to show that you are willing to take that first step. You've got to take that you are willing to take that initiative create dependencies, you've got to excel. Now, once you've entered that uncertain area, you've got to show results. You've got to show performance and develop specialized knowledge. So that is another thing that can become that can help you gain power. You provide scarce resources with what are the scarce resources, its ideas, information, finances, solutions to difficult problems. These are all different ways in which people become central, people become important in the whole scheme of things. They become powerful because people look up to them for solving difficult issues, solving difficult things, satisfy strategic constituents. That's another way of gaining power. What is this is where the influence is used more? Where you work with important decision makers. Win them over show them that your work is good, okay? You are willing to work for their benefit. You are willing to work for their good, their goals and you show that you can deliver the results. You get into good books, as we say, of those important people who and by delivering reasons by actually showing performance. When it comes to how do you get or influence people, and get into win over these strategic constituents is making a direct appeal that is talking to them. Showing data logic rationale and being more empathetic, listening, understanding their needs and then responding appropriately. So you influence them by talking and by showing empathy, building coalitions and works is another. So getting coming in touch with important people and thereby influencing others and getting to know someone else as well is another important way of actually gaining that particular power. Now, next is once you've gained power, you use power the easiest or the most common way people use power is put their loyal people in important positions. Once you know that there is somebody who listens to you, who works for you, you place those people in important positions and thereby you get control over things. So that becomes using power to get your work done. Another way leaders actually use or people can use is by changing the goalpost or defining the goalpost, not just changing but actually defining what are the goals. Because you have that power now, you can get people to work for some specific goals. So you define those goals, you define the purpose, what is it that we want to achieve? And lastly, once you define the goals, you also decide on how will we decide who is good or bad? So you control decisions the mindset, what's the criteria? What is important? What is not in the whole scheme of things? Lastly, we influence people, we used power by actually using the power that we have gained to build another contact to build other relationships and via those people in our networks. We can actually influence people in are people whom we want to influence. I may not be able to influence the person directly, but I can influence that person via someone. So building that network or building that relationship is another way in which people use power to actually influence people, and get work done. So remember at the end of the day, we've said you've got to gain power, you've got to use power, but at the end you must also remember that you have to deliver your results, you have to excel in your own performance. Looking at Aditya Kumar's case where's the politics when we know, Sudhir Mishra assigns Aditya Kumar. Aditya Kumar was loyal to Sudhir Mishra. And so he assigns, without consulting Rajiv Nanda, he assigns Aditya Kumar as the subordinate to Rajiv Nanda, assigning loyal people. Aditya Kumar, how does he use, he uses politics to change, he tries to change how the whole department will work. He wants subordinates to listen to him. He wants to show that he has expert power, he knows things and so on. He uses relation power to actually try to influence Nanda, okay? But at the end of the day, bottom line, he fails to develop his own. Rajiv Nanda, he uses power by changing the goals. He writes a letter to Gotham Adhikari to say this is the goal, this is how I will do it. He defines the decision, I will do it this way, this is how we will evaluate and I will take full responsibility. So he also assigns his loyal people in those positions. So to summarize politics is work that people do to gain power, and then use power to influence others. And there are different ways in which we can gain that power. Different ways in which we can actually use power to influence and get our work.