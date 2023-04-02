Positive Strengths: Self-efficacy 

Hello learners. In this video, we will learn about self-efficacy. This is the last strength of the horse framework that we have been talking over earlier videos. Self-efficacy, as the word indicates, it is about self-belief and self-confidence. Self-efficacy is about having the trust in our abilities to achieve what we want to achieve. How is it defined in management literature; we say it is about belief in an individual's ability to produce results. Do we really believe in the potential that we have; I have been emphasizing the importance of self-belief, importance of self-esteem, etc. Over earlier videos, I want to just spend a little time emphasizing what is it and how can we build it in ourselves. Self-efficacy is about two things. Knowing what you want to achieve, which is about your goals or outcomes, having clarity about the outcomes you want to achieve, and second, it is about having the clarity or belief in the capacities that you want to have or you will like to have or that you have in you to achieve those particular results. It is about having clarity about outcomes and having belief about the capacities that we have. Now, this is a very nice statement that was one said by President Roosevelt who said, "Believe you can, and you are halfway there." And I want you to remember that if we believe then half the job is done and that becomes extremely important. How can we build efficacy? How can we build confidence in our lives? The first thing, nothing motivates us as much as a success. Remember, can we work or can we build on our success? If you can achieve success, maybe it's a short amount of work, maybe it's a small piece of work. Well, you will become more confident about your ability. The second is vicarious learning. Look at somebody who is successful around you. Try to observe what they are doing, try to learn from others, that becomes extremely important. The third thing is about taking feedback. Please talk to people. Take feedback, see what is it that you can do to improve yourself? Do not look at feedback as something negative, something which brings you down or pulls you down. But look at feedback as something that is constructive, something that is positive, something that is for your own development and growth. Lastly, every opportunity in your life, please look at it as an opportunity to learn, opportunity to achieve positive outcomes. It is for your own development and growth. When we are looking at capability development, being more confident, it can only happen when you have openness to failures, when you can be open to failures and then give your best in achieving those results. Having summarized all of these things, having talked about the capacities of hope, optimism, resilience, and self-efficacy, we have also talked about the learning mindset in an earlier video. I want to end this module by leaving you with an exercise. I want you to think about a goal. Think about an objective that you want to achieve over the next five years. I want you to be very specific and think about that specific goal and then look at developing these capacities. Look at what could be those possible pathways that you can develop to achieve those goals. Also imagine the possible obstacles. How would you overcome? What would be your mindset when you meet a failure? Will you be a pessimist who thinks that failures are permanent, universal and is because of my problems or my inability or will you be an optimist who thinks failures are only temporary and specific and could be because of many things. Resilience. Remember that you have resources available to you. Remember the meaningfulness of the work that you are doing and be confident. Learn from others, take feedback, and use those opportunities to grow. Lastly, think about how you would maintain your motivation. As I said, how would you use these ideas of optimism, resilience, and self-efficacy? When you have done this, please sit down, take out five-minutes, 10 min in the day. Close your eyes and think about every time your goals, the steps that are in front of you. What are the different pathways available to you and how you would keep yourself motivated. Do visualize yourself walking towards those goals and achieving those goals in a very confident and optimistic manner. Remember when we can talk about visualization, we say, if you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hands. You have to remember that these capacities that we have talked about, these trends, the learning mindset, hope, optimism, resilience, self-efficacy can help us walk the path towards our goals in a more effective, in a more confident manner. Thank you very much.