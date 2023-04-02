[MUSIC] Hello in this video, we'll understand about principles of developing networks. In earlier videos, we have now exposed ourselves to the ideas of networks. We've exposed ourselves to different characteristics about networks, and we have also reflected on what is going well in our networks. We have also thought about maybe what we should do when it comes to developing or what are the things that are needed in our networks? What are the things that we need to add to our networks in order to develop them? So in this video, I want to share a few insights about how can we develop our networks and thereby, enhance our network power or relational power. So there are three important steps for network building. The first step is diagnosis, something that we've done so far. When we did the network assessment exercise, we've looked at our network structure, we've kind of identified patterns. We've kind of assessed what are the gaps? What are some of the places that need to be filled in when it comes to our networks? The second and the third is where we are going to focus now, which is developing the network and then also maintaining the network. What is developing the network? We've got to think about proactively. How do we develop our networks?. What is it that we can do? What are some of the things to be practiced? Principles of developing networks and then how can we maintain those networks? So if we've got to think about development to start with, I'm going to talk about two very simple things. Find first of all, who are the people with whom you want to build ties, okay? And secondly you've got to be very clear what is it that you bring to the table when it comes to building relationships. So first know whom you want to build a relationship with, and second, what is it that you bring to the table? Second, network maintenance that I'm going to talk about later in the video, remember it's a trade off. It will always be a trade off between your productive time and networking. It is not that we all have to do this as a full time job. We have our full time jobs to take care of, but given our full time jobs, we've got to also build our networks. We've also got to build our relational bars. So we've got to think about who are those contacts that we want to build strong ties with. Who are the ties with whom we can be on a weak term, but we will keep those ties alive and use them judiciously to balance our different goals. Different needs that we have in our careers in our life. So the first thing when it comes to developing networks, be proactive. Remember, you've got to proactively think about individuals whom you want to be in your networks, okay? And you've got to look for opportunities and every opportunities as I say, is an opportunity to develop your network. But you must know who are those people whom you want to build relationship. However, having said that, please build relationships wherever you go, leave a good first impression. Leave a good impression with people you may not want to, maybe you may not have an immediate reason to interact with them. But it is okay but build the relationship, focus on the value that you add to the network extremely important. You've got to be very clear. What is it that you bring to the table? What are your strengths? What is it that you contribute in that relationship? Remember, I tell this all the time, everybody has limited time if you want, somebody should talk to you. You should be very clear what is the value you add in that particular relationship, and always take a long term view. Okay, trust and credibility is built over time. It's not that things will change overnight. You've got to be patient, you've got to build those relationships over time and then think of how or when you can use them. Some principles about network development, honesty and purpose, you've got to be honest. Don't be manipulative. Okay, it is being honest. As I said, build relationships wherever you go, so you've got to be honest if you are manipulating, if you are cheating on people. Well, that does not really help maximize the value of each conversation, be very clear, what is it that you want expect and what is the value you add to that particular relationship. Practice consistency and reciprocity as I also say. Consistency, reciprocity very important if you won't help from others, you must also be willing to help them when it comes. Okay, so it is important that you reciprocate that trust, you reciprocate that help, you reciprocate that credibility over time. And again, as I said earlier in the video, everybody is working on limited time, okay, respect their time. Please do not waste their time. Be specific in your request. If you go with a request saying, well can you help me finding a job? Some people may not help because remember you are asking them to find job opportunities for you. But if you go with a specific request, can you help me connect with somebody in this particular organization? A that is a more specific request and the person may be more willing to help you because you have gone with a specific request. If you go with a general request, please find job opportunities for me that may not work. People are working on limited time. Okay, so find opportunities to network, find opportunities, attend conferences, attend industry groups. Okay find platforms where you can connect with people, give attention to people when they are conversing. Okay, remember mindfulness that we have talked in earlier videos. It shows respect to people when you are listening to them attentively, say thank you. Email back spontaneously, immediately send out a simple message that can really help and be kind, be generous when giving feedback. Even if you are rejecting people. Okay, this may be useful for seniors who are maybe dealing with juniors. Please give them feedback when you are dealing, rejecting them or selecting them. Be kind to them, bridge structural holes wherever possible. That really adds to your power centrality in the whole scheme of things. Finally, some ideas about network maintenance. Remember networking is our trade off. It takes time, it takes away productive time. So you've got to balance time between building ties, maintaining them and doing the work. That is essential. Remember, I'm repeating it again. This is not your full time job. Large networks will take time to build and they are useful when you need assistance. Different jobs will demand different kinds of networking, if you are not the kind who likes to talk a lot to people well, that is absolutely fine. But what I'm trying to do here is just to sensitize you to the idea that networking may help at times. And it is a useful idea to think about. To summarize, I want to leave you with this thought. Your network is your network. When you are looking at yourself as an individual from here onwards, please think about your networks, gaps in your networks. How you can develop networks and maintain them, the relationships that are important to you. Relationships that are useful to you. And also remember be willing to reciprocate whenever, wherever somebody needs your help. Thank you very much.