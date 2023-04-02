Principles of Supportive Communication: Listening

Hello learner. In this video, we'll discuss the first element of supportive communication, which is listening. Let us start with an exercise. I want you to reflect on a good communicator. Anybody in your life at office or at home whom you think is a good communicator, whom you find nice talking to. Reflect on how do you communicate? How does that person communicate? You've got to maybe observe that individual as well as, you should also observe how you communicate when you are talking to somebody else. Think of a situation when you are in a conversation with someone else, when you talk to the person, try this exercise on yourself. When you communicate to somebody else, listen intently, as if you have to repeat what the other person is saying. That's the second exercise. The first exercise was “observe and reflect on a good communicator whom you think you feel very comfortable about.” The second exercise is, when you communicate, you listen carefully and then you have to pay so much attention that you can even repeat what the other person said to you. Now try this out and think of some observations, some reflections that you have. If you can make it, you can think about writing it down right away or you can do it at a later point. Now, one of the principles of supportive communication is what we call as listening. Listening is the first and the most important element of being a good communicator. We actually say that if you have to be good at communication, you have to be an exceptional listener. Now the two exercises that I asked you to think about, the first one, observing a good communicator, and the second one yourself, when you are in a conversation, you listen intently as if you have to repeat what the other person is saying. You will see that in both these situations, the aspect of listening plays a very important role in driving good communication. The first thing that listening actually brings is, it enables us to pay attention. Remember in our earlier videos, we've talked about that the mind or the brain cannot multitask? We have also said that if you have to do something well, you have to pay attention. Live in the present moment. This is actually the same thing. Listening is actually playing on the same principle that we have to pay attention if we have to respond effectively. Only if you can pay attention can you be a good communicator. It is also said that when we talk about listening, we must first understand. Listen with an intent to understand the other person and then to be understood. Before you speak something, you have to make an attempt to actually understand what the other person is saying, and in order to do that, you have to listen. You have to pay attention. If you cannot stop talking, there is only one golden rule to be a good listener, and I always say, it is “stop talking.” You have to stop talking in order to be able to listen what the other person is saying and pay your undivided attention. If you can pay that attention, if you can give that attention, you will be better in asking questions rather than asking trivial or unnecessary questions. If you are paying attention, you will be able to better understand the situation and ask better questions. Rather than thinking that or believing that people should listen to you, if you have to communicate well, if you have to be good at supportive communication, your first aim should be to understand, to listen to what the other person is saying. If you can listen, it gives you a chance to maybe understand the other person's position, which we actually call as empathy. Empathy can only come when we can listen, when we can pay attention to what the other person is saying. Stop arguing, stop criticizing, pay attention, try to understand. That may help you empathize and better understand the other person's position. Let us go back to the caselet that we discussed in our earlier video between Prakash Mehta and Chandrish Desai. Just go back and read the conversation again and look at the listening principle being applied to that communication. Actually it is missing. Prakash Mehta did not listen to what Chandrish Desai was trying to tell him rather he was there as if, “you’ve got to listen to me, I'm here to say, these are four bullet points that I want to talk about, I want to criticize you.” There is no listening that is being done. Chandrish had some explanations, but Prakash just kept dismissing and then went on to the second point, the third point, and so on. There is no empathy at display. There is no understanding at the display, there is a lot of criticism and a lot of arguments that go on in that communication. Please understand listening is that quality, is that principle of communication that helps us look at the other person's side of things. It enables us to understand what the other person is trying to say. It enables us to empathize, to maybe look at things, what they are trying to say in a better perspective. Lastly, remember if you have to be a good listener, let the other person do a great deal of talking. Stop talking to both on the outside as well as on the inside. Only if you can stop talking you can be a good listener. Thank you very much.