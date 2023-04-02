Principles of Supportive Communication: Non-judgmental

Hello, learner. In this video, we will talk about the second principle of supportive communication, which is being non-judgmental. We are exceptional at passing judgments about others. When we communicate, we are very quick to jump onto judgments. We say that this person did this right or wrong. This person is like this, this person is like that. In our earlier videos, we talked about decision-making biases. How jumping to quick decisions could be flooded with a lot of biases, with a lot of errors. The same thing can happen in communications. When we are making passing statements, then we are framing our statements that we will speak with others, it becomes extremely important to be careful about judgments. In this video, I'll talk about three important aspects of being non-judgmental, which can help us save ourselves, which can help us step back from the judgments, and make better communication. Be better at the communications that we do with others. The first element of being non-judgmental is being descriptive. When we describe a situation, we focus on what has happened, what is it that can be done to improve this situation. When we are descriptive we say, here is what has happened. Here is my reaction. Here is a suggestion that can help improve the situation rather than jumping onto the judgment that you are good or you are bad and you did this right or wrong. It is important when there is something that goes wrong or when you think that there is something that has happened, rather than being judgmental, try being descriptive. Let me show you an example. One way of responding to the situation would be that you are extremely bad at customer relations, you don't know the job. The other way could be, three clients have complained to me this month that you have not responded to their request. I'm worried that this could threaten our relationships with them and they could go somewhere else. We need to win back their confidence. Now you see this is very, very clear, describing what has happened, what I think about the situation, and what can be done to improve this situation. Remember, be descriptive rather than being judgmental. The second. Always be problem-oriented rather than person-oriented. It is a cliched saying, and so it's a very common saying: “Hate the sin, not the sinner.” We've got to move away from people. Focus on the problem. Tell them what's the issue, how can we solve a particular problem rather than saying because of you, this problem exists. Now you see the second statement which is more person-focused. The first one is problem focus, which says, well, this is the problem and we got to solve this particular problem. The third is be specific. Do not talk in terms of general things. Do not generalize things, universalize things. Talk about specific things that you believe should be corrected. Focus on what are the specific attitudes or behaviors that you may want to be improved by the other person. What are the specific elements of performance that need to be improved? Rather than saying, well, everything is bad about you. Everything is not good about this situation. Everything is not good about this specific event. The example is, well, “you interrupted me three times in this conversation” rather than saying “you’re always try to get attention.” You see the second statement is more judgmental. Let's go back to the caselet that we have been talking about between Prakash Mehta and Chandresh Desai. While both are judgmental, Chandresh Desai is also judgmental, He judges Prakash and says, “well, you always do these things you criticize, etc.” But we should all think about this situation from the shoes of Prakash Mehta: as leaders, as people who have to lead subordinates. What is it that we can do? Look at what Prakash does while he has a bigger responsibility as a leader to motivate Chandresh, what does he do? Rather than talking about specifics, rather than talking about the problems, he talks about, “well, Chandresh you do this, people see you like this.” It's more person-oriented. You don't wear a tie, you are too chummy with females, and so on and so forth. There is no appreciation. It's all very global. Everything is bad with the shop floor, everything is dirty, and all reports are wrong, etc. There are mistakes that are being pointed out even unnecessarily as we have talked in an earlier video. We see Prakash passing a lot of judgments. When we judge people, people become closed in that communication. It is no more empowerment, it is no more supportive, and that is a problem. Elements of a good non-judgemental communication is please postpone the judgments as much as you can. Look at the data, give yourself time to look at the evidence. That's the only way we can overcome judgments. Listen carefully to what people are trying to say. Look at the evidence that can disconfirm your hypothesis, disconfirm your beliefs, and try to empathize. Only when you can look at the data when you can listen carefully then you give yourself a chance to empathize with others. Thank you very much.