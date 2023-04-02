Principles of Supportive Communication: Validating

[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we'll learn about the third important principle of supportive communication which we call as validating communication. Now there are two words when we talk about validating communication: validating and invalidating. Invalidating communication is a communication that conveys superiority, that conveys ego, that conveys arrogance, that conveys indifference to the other person. Whereas, validating communication, is that communication which conveys respect, dignity, appreciation, flexibility and open transparent two-way communication to the other person. When we communicate with people, we can either convey arrogance and indifference, or we can convey respect and flexibility in our communication. So in this video I'll talk about four qualities of validating communication which we must keep in mind as we communicate with our subordinates, as we communicate with people around us. The first one is affirming. Always find opportunities to appreciate and show respect to the other person. Begin with praise and honest appreciation when you are communicating. Try to give people a chance to say yes to you rather than saying no to you. Try to postpone the statement that, you are wrong. You must always begin with an honest effort to convey that you appreciate the point being made, that you appreciate the effort that is being put by the other person and that is what we call as affirm. Affirm, that means convey respect, convey appreciation to the other person. The second important aspect of validating communication is what we call as being conjunctive rather than disjunctive. Conjunctive is a word which means that you build on prior communication, rather than disjunctive which essentially means that you start to say things which are absolutely not related to what has been said prior. Always find opportunities and ways that you can build on the points that have been made by your team members, by your subordinates, rather than just saying things that have absolutely no connection, there's absolutely no relationship with what the other person is saying. Being disjunctive actually shows that you are absent minded or you are not paying attention, and that is actually a problem; that shows lack of interest of the leader in what the subordinate is trying to say. A good example is, relating to what you just said, I would like to raise this concern. On the other hand, say, well, I want to say this, irrespective of what you are saying, this is my point of view. So there is no relationship with what has been said prior. The third important aspect is accept as much as you can; acceptance of the other person rather than rejection. Focus on statements which convey respect, flexibility and areas of agreement. You've got to find out ways to actually agree. That actually shows that there is an effort being made by you, the leader, to go forward and see some middle ground in what is being said. Talk in terms of people’s interest, talk in terms of the ideas that people are trying to build up, rather than just saying what you think is important. Try to involve people. And we have seen in earlier videos when we were talking about empowering behavior, we said consulting is a very important aspect of empowerment. So try to take people's suggestions on board, give them a chance to voice opinions rather than just shutting them up and not listening to what they are saying. So, the last thing of validating communication is clarifying: giving people enough clarity of “What's the issue? What is it that you expect from them?” I would like to show you this chart, which comes from a piece of research that says that leaders should give enough clarity--which is not too much because if it is too much, it becomes micromanaging, so you are telling them each and every thing, and if it is too less, then it means you are not interested or you are indifferent, you are not paying attention or you don't want to give attention to the other person. The sweet spot is somewhere in between, and that is most empowering. So empowerment and clarity is actually an inverted U-curve, high clarity is micromanaging, not so empowering, low clarity is also disempowering because it just doesn't convey enough information. Coming back to the caselet that we have been talking about, Prakash Mehta and Chandresh Desai, I look at how invalidating the entire conversation was. Prakash Mehta just kept saying things that came to his mind and rejecting what Chandresh was trying to say. There was no respect, dignity that was being communicated, there was no appreciation that was being communicated, there was no clarity in the whole thing as to what Prakash Mehta actually wants changed. It was like a fault-finding mission that was being carried out, and the last, which is most disappointing, is disjunctive. Irrespective of what Chandresh was saying, he was just jumping from one point to another, not building on the conversation. I had four points to raise, here I am to raise those four points irrespective of what you are saying. So it is very important to remember that when we talk about communication which is validating, it is about affirming, it is about clarifying, it is about being conjunctive, and it is about accepting rather than rejecting. And validating communications are extremely important when it comes to empowerment and supportive communication. Thank you very much. [MUSIC]