Resolving Ethical Dilemmas: Ethical Principles

Hello learner. In this video, we'll look at the second important aspect of resolving ethical dilemmas, which is called as ethical principles. In our previous video, we understood about ethical dilemmas, the four ethical dilemmas, and the importance of thinking about ethical purpose to start with. When we are resolving ethical dilemmas, we've got to think about whether the decisions we are taking lead to betterment of the larger group in the long term. That's the ethical purpose to uphold. First of all, let's spend some time thinking about, what do ethical principles tell us about ethical dilemmas. Now, when we are in a problematic situation, in a dilemma, we've got to ask ourselves, what are the key principles that apply to this situation? What are the principles that I need to maybe uphold in this particular situation? What are the principles that are relevant for me? What are the principles that are relevant for the other stakeholders who are involved in this particular situation? Now let us look at what ethical principles are. We had seen in an earlier video when we were discussing about ethics and morals, we had said that there are ethical principles, ethics that are means of doing things, standards of doing things that have been espoused by the society. These are desirable ways or values of conduct. These are desirable ways of behaving, that have been esspoused, that have been taught by the important members of the society as to how one should behave or act in a particular situation. These are important means to achieve the outcomes that we have thought of for ourselves. Now, there is a problem though. When we look at principles, there are three important principles that we should think about. In our own research, in my own books on this topic, we have concluded that there are three important ethical principles that impact any situation. First is justice, being fair, being meritocratic, being equitable. The second is compassionate, which is caring, empathetic, and loving. The third one is being truthful, being honest, having integrity. If you look at all the principles, everything and anything that the society tells us can be brought down to three important principles, justice, compassion, and truthfulness. If you look at all the religions, what the teachers can be brought down to these three things. Be compassionate, be fair, and be honest. But, there is a problem. Let's look at the third case in this discussion on ethics that we are having. Imagine that you are walking on a road and you see a girl being chased by a group of boys. The girl is frightened, and hides behind a wall and request you not to tell the group of boys where she is hiding. The boys approach you, and ask you if you have seen the girl, what will you do in this situation? Will you reveal the location of the girl or will you tell a lie? This is similar to Tirath's case that we had seen earlier. The ethical principle tells us we should be truthful. That's an important principle, that is what religions teaches, that is what society tells us, be honest. But if you were honest, what would happen to justice? What would happen to compassion? What would happen to the other two important principles? Now you see, when we are resolving dilemmas, it is very good we say we should follow ethical principles that the second principle, that is second step of resolving dilemmas, which is follow ethical principles. But the problem is, these ethical principles can contradict or conflict with each other. Therefore, principles may not help us in resolving ethical dilemmas, they may even contribute to the dilemma. Like in this case, and like in Tirath's case, there are principles that are against each other. What society tells us, these are some rules to follow, but the rules may actually leave us, desert us when we are in a problematic situation. Yes, if you can follow, and you can satisfy the principles, very good, follow the principles and resolve the dilemma. But many cases, those principles are good but may not be enough to help us resolve the dilemma. Thank you.