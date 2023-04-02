Resolving Ethical Dilemmas: Ethical Purpose

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll extend our understanding of ethical dilemmas and start with the first principle, all for resolving ethical dilemmas which is ethical purpose. Let us start by understanding what are ethical dilemmas. We have talked about ethical dilemmas as situations, as problems which are between right versus right options or these are problem situations where we have to choose between one wrong versus another wrong. I would extend that understanding a little further and say that ethical dilemmas are also situations where morals can go against ethical principles. In an earlier video, we had understood that morals are own subjective judgments about the situation. Ethical principles are simple codified rules and norms laid down by the society. Ethical dilemmas emerge one of the reasons ethical dilemmas do come up is because our morals may go against some principles laid down by the society. How we look at the situation and the problem maybe against the situation, against the principles, the rules that we know. We had discussed about the situation, the problem that Tirath is grappling with. Tirath has a sick wife, needs to buy a drug, but he does not have money and he has to decide between stealing or not stealing. We had said that there are principles on both sides. There are certain principles. If he steals, he would be upholding compassion, mercy, quality, and so on. If he does not steal, he would be upholding honesty, truthfulness, fairness, but, now we have to decide, Tirath has to decide and Tirath would come in with his or her own morals. With his own morals, with his own value judgment, and no matter what he decides, there will be morals that will go against some ethical principles that have been laid down. Therefore, this becomes a challenging problem. You decide on any of the two, either of the two, there has to be some morals that are in conflict with the principles and that becomes a very uncomfortable situation, that becomes a problematic situation and people often wrestle with how do we decide, how do we understand what would be the right way of behaving, acting in this particular situation. There are four core ethical dilemmas that I want you to think about, four core problem situations. First is what I call as truth versus loyalty, or being authentic, truthful versus being polite or loyal. The second one is being just versus having mercy, which is equity versus equality. The third one is thinking about the self or others, which is about competition if you are too self-centered versus collaboration. The last one is short-term versus long-term. Do you think about the whole thing in the short term. Which is if you look at the short-term, maybe you would be upholding certain principles and being idealistic, but being realistic and seeing how things span out in the long term is also equally important. Truth versus loyalty, deciding between what we love or respect as being truthful. Very important principle of society, being honest, being truthful,. Justice versus mercy, as we've said, given what is due, being meritocratic versus being compassionate and saying, okay, let's be equal. Self versus community. Again, deciding about whether you want to work for your own benefit or for a few people or you want to look at things for the larger community. Short-term versus long-term; what is it good right now versus what is good in the future? Let's look at this second situation. Arun Kapoor is a product manager at an online travel agency, he has to decide whether to pursue a potentially lucrative but controversial idea. An internal team proposed revising the online pricing algorithm to use cookies from customers web browser in order to customize flight and hotel pricing. Now, as per the understanding, the customer can not figure out whether the cookies are used or not. The average as the situation says a travel agency could use the information that is got from these cookies who charge anywhere between 10-130 percent more for a flight or a hotel and customer would be unable to find out why these pricing differences come in. Now, Arun wants to work towards increasing the revenue so there is an economic profit pursuit and get a higher bonus from his organization, but he's also concerned about the fairness. You see there is one which is economic pursuit versus being fair. A situation like this has dilemmas; being truthful versus being loyal to your own organization. Think about profits. Self versus community, whether you want to just think about your own good, or you want to think about what's right for the customers, for the larger community. Short-term versus long-term, thinking about the situation in the short term or seeing what could be the repercussions in the long term as well. Now, these are ethical dilemmas, these are dilemmas where you have two things, each of these things are right, nothing is wrong, but you have to choose, you have to decide on what has to be done. What should Tirath do? What should Arun do in a situation? The first principle of resolving ethical dilemmas is where we should start thinking about how do we grapple with these problematic situations, is thinking about the outcomes. What's the purpose towards which you are working? What is the outcome that you will achieve and if you still take this decision? Then you look at the outcomes you've got to think whether the outcome is just for your own good or is it good for the community? Is it good for the larger people? Is it only a short-term benefit, or is it in the long term. Are you causing benefits in the long term? Is there good that will come to you or your organization in the long run as well? What is important when we think about ethical purposes, you've got to think about betterment of ourselves as well of others, the larger group, the community to which we belong in the long term. That is something that becomes extremely important. The first thing that we must understand, then we have to resolve dilemmas, we've got to ask ourselves, what is the purpose? What is the good towards which we are working? The advice here or the recommendation is, betterment of others, that is our society, the larger group in the long term, is the ethical purpose that one should look for while resolving these ethical dilemmas. If your action is causing good for the larger group in the long term, that is right purpose to uphold and work with it. Thank you.