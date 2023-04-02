Scoring Leadership Style Inventory

Hello learner. In this video, we'll learn about how do we score ourselves when it comes to the leadership style inventory. Now, we have learned this framework of TREAT leadership styles or TREATment styles, which is the four styles that we have discussed, the educate, engage, and execute, the energize, and the empower style. We had also looked at in an earlier video, the leadership style inventory. There were 16 situations. Each situation had two options, A or B, and I had requested you to please fill it up and mark the best option for each of these situations. In case you have not filled the inventory yet, I would request that you please take this test, fill the inventory, look at all these 16 situations, and mark the best alternative for you for each of these 16 situations. Now, once you have filled this leadership style inventory, we'll learn how do we score ourselves on this inventory. There is a scoring key available in the resources. You can download and look at this scoring key from the resources. When you open the scoring key, there are two pages to this inventory. The first page has two tables. We call these as the leadership style table and the second one the style adaptability table. You will notice that there are 16 rows, each row stands for one situation that was there in the inventory. Let's look at how do we score ourselves. Look at the first situation, which was about Shyam. Shyam is a new joinee in the team, and there is something that happens to him and we were given two options A or B, and you had to choose what will you do in this particular situation. In case, let's say, you have chosen A as the option for you, you will highlight option number A in the leadership style table, highlight row number 1, which is the first situation. You will highlight option A, then go to the style adaptability table and highlight the number under A. The number under A is 3, so you will highlight 3. Go to the second situation, look at what's the option you have marked A or B. Go to second row of the scoring key, both the tables, leadership style table, go to second row, and highlight A or B depending on what was your answer. Then in the style adaptability table, highlight the number under A or B for row Number 2. As an example, I have done a table for you, the first page of the scoring key as an example. You see there are 16 situations. For Situation number 1, I had marked A as the right answer, so I have highlighted A, and I have highlighted number 3 in row number 1. row Number 2, I had highlighted B as the right answer, so I highlight B in the leadership style table and the adaptability table, I highlight number 3, which is given under B row number 2. I do this for all 16 situations and then what do I do? In the leadership style table, I add up the number of highlights in each column. In column number 1 of the leadership style table, there were three highlights, so I have written three. In column number 2, there were six highlights, so I have written six. In column number 3, there were five highlights and in column number 4, there were two highlights so I have written number 2. In the right side table, I have added the numbers highlighted in each column. There were three highlighted five times in the first column, so the sum is 15. Similarly, in the second column, three was highlighted five times 15, and the grand total is 30. Now, the left side table, leadership style table, gives you your TREATment style scores. You have a score of three on educate, you have a score of six on engage and execute, you have a score of five on energize, and you have a score of two on empower, and you have a total score of adaptability, which is 30. Now, we will transport these scores of treatment styles to the second sheet of the scoring key, which gives this framework which we have discussed, and you will see educate, engage and execute, energize, and empower. Write these scores 3, 6, 5, and 2. That's your profile of TREATment, and the second set of scores given on the second sheet is about adaptability. It gives you three different ranges. You can see where your range is and that indicates your adaptability. Once you have scored yourself on both leadership styles and adaptability, we will discuss in further videos, what's the implication and what can we learn about managing subordinates once we understand our style of working. Thank you.