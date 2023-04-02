Sources of Power: Personal 

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll start by looking at different sources of power. We look at the first source of power, which is personal power. In our previous video, we had introduced ourselves to the case of Aditya Kumar. You have all read the case. You have understood the case, the situation. My question here in this video to you is, what are different sources of power that are with Aditya Kumar? I want you to think about this question carefully and reflect on Aditya Kumar and his journey in the organization. The time that he got into the organization which was May 2017, and the time where the case ends, which is March 2018. What are the things that have happened to him? What are different sources of power that Aditya Kumar exhibits in this case? Now, after you have thought about this question carefully, let us start by reflecting on what are the sources of power? What makes individuals powerful or powerless in organizations? Now there are three important sources of power as we look at. Then we look at individuals working in organizations. The first source of power is what we call as the personal power. Now as the word personal indicates, this is a power that can be attributed to us as individuals. If I'm an individual working in the organization, what kind of an individual I am, what are my skill sets? What is it that I bring to the organization? That is what makes me powerful and we define it as personal power. The second source of power is what we call as the positional power. It is very interesting that when we look at power and when we talk about power, this is the power that is typically understood and talked about by individuals. We say, well, the moment we talk about Power, we say position. Position, authority, that becomes an important source of power. The third source of power is relational power. We will look at relational power in a lot more detail. Relational power is essentially about our relationships, our networks, the relationships we have, the networks that we have. Now we will keep looking at these different sources of power as we go on but in this video, we'll start by looking at personal power in a lot more detail. Now reflect on yourself and reflect on Aditya Kumar as well. What is it that we can say makes us powerful as an individual, my personal power? Now the first thing that I want to talk about when it comes to personal power is the ability to create cooperation. That's a very important basis of personal power. What determines our ability to create cooperation? The first is, are you sensitive to individuals? Which is, do you have the empathy? Can you understand others? Can you think about others without bias, be more empathetic, understanding towards them? Can you submerge your ego? That becomes extremely important. In our earlier videos, we've talked a lot about ego self, we've talked a lot about biases. It's important if we have to create cooperation, it's our ability to actually submerge our ego and be adaptable. That becomes extremely important as well. You are not very rigid. You are more open to listen to others, you are more open to understand others and so on. Lastly, it's your clear, honest communication. Again, we have talked about communication in an earlier module. Being able to have clear, honest, and empathetic communication becomes extremely important. The second very important base of personal power is the ability to succeed and do well, even in challenging environments. It depends on your energy. How much enthusiasm, how much stamina and hard work can you put in that effort to actually succeed in a difficult situation? Can you focus? Can you remain focused, pay attention, work on what is there in front of you? Can you work in situations that are uncertain? Where there is conflict, can you sustain that conflict and work then? It becomes extremely important. Remember, conflicts are a part of organization. I often say that organization are nothing but a landmine of conflict. Can we navigate those conflicts well and then still achieve what we want to achieve? Therefore, it becomes important that we must be comfortable with conflicts and working in those challenging times. Then lastly, which is very intuitive and understandable, is your knowledge, expertise, and your confidence. To summarize, we can say when we talk about personal power, it's our ability to create cooperation, and when in challenging situations, staying focused, having the stamina, having the expertise, willingness to put in the hard work. Now let's come to Aditya Kumar. If we look at Aditya Kumar, unfortunately, Aditya Kumar exhibits none of these. He lacked sensitivity, he lacked the ability to create cooperation, understanding, he was egoistic and inflexible when it came to working with Nanda. Could not really create any cooperation. Well, yes, we can say he had energy because he was an enthusiastic person, but he was not focused. When Nanda asked him to give him the data, the record, the documentation, he had nothing to show for it. He did not really show whatever the stamina or energy he had in his output and he lacked there. But he could have worked well, but unfortunately, he did not develop the expertise that was needed in the marketing department. Therefore, I would say in my opinion, he perhaps lacked the ability to develop that personal power that he could have developed. To summarize, it becomes very important that you keep working on your personal power. You have to create cooperation. Being egoistic and inflexible does not help. Then working on your own self, your self-belief, your expertise, and the ability to succeed in challenging environments. Thank you very much.