Sources of Power: Positional

Hello learner. In this video, we'll understand about the second source of power which is called as the positional power. In our earlier videos, we have understood what is power. We have also understood what are different sources of power and we also looked at the first source of power which is personal power. In this video, we'll look at another source of power which is what we call as the positional power. Now, positional power is something that is very interesting and therefore we must spend some time reflecting on it. Now, as you look at Aditya Kumar case, we are looking at Aditya Kumar as a case study example case for this set of videos, I want you to think about what about positional power of Aditya Kumar? What was the power that came with the position for Aditya Kumar and how did he work with it given the context? Remember we also talked about that there are contextual variables. There is a structure within which each one of us is working. There is a culture as well. Given the culture and the structure of the organization of the department that Aditya Kumar was in what was happening to the positional power that Aditya Kumar was having. Now, let's look at some aspects of positional power that are interesting and that we must learn or understand as we work with within organizations. Now positional power is something that we all very easily understand. Many of us say positional power is hierarchy. Positional power is about formal positions and titles. Well, yes, it is absolutely correct. Just to give you an example, we can see there is organization chart, organogram as we say. What is an organogram, it shows the hierarchy, it shows the different departments that are there in the organization. Individuals who are heading different positions, different titles. Well, they have certain position power, for example, the CEO is the most powerful in this structure and then you have different department heads. Then you can have different departments or functions that come within these particular departments or product lines which is power electronics, home appliances, construction machinery in this example. Now, what is positional power? Positional power is your legitimate source of power. Why is it legitimate source of power? Because it is a power that comes with the position and that's why it is called as positional power, legitimate power. Now the legitimate power gives you the authority to reward or punish. We call this as reward power or coercive power. You can reward people because you have that position. You can also coerce people. You can also punish people because you are sitting at a particular position and that are both legitimate. They are legal, they are formerly defined for you. Also something that becomes extremely important and I want to emphasize this is remembered that this power, positional power is given to you by the organization. This is the only source of power out of the three sources that we will talk about, the personal source, the positional source, and the relational source. Out of these three sources, it is only positional power that is given to you formerly by the organization. It has been assigned to you because you sit at a particular position. Therefore, it is a very strong source of power. It is formally defined, it is legally mandated, and therefore it flows top-down. It comes from the top and goes to the bottom. It is flowing top-down. It is flowing through the hierarchy and it is authoritative. That is why, as I was saying in an earlier video, whenever we talk about power, authority comes to us naturally. We say, well authority is power. Now, positional power is interesting because it allows you access to important information. It gives you the authority to set the goals of your teams, set the goals of your organization. You define the purpose, you define the vision. You get access to finances, you can make decisions, you can define the SOPs, the procedures and processes, everything you see given that you occupy certain positions, this is the power that comes to you and you control a lot of resources. Now, when we come to Aditya Kumar having said all of this, Aditya Kumar was high in the hierarchy. He was VP marketing. But in the conflict that we see in the conflict in the case with his boss, he was actually on a lower positional power. He did not have the positional power over the boss and that is true for each one of us. We may have other sources of power but remember, we don't have the positional source of power. He was low on positional power. But unfortunately, given that he still did not understand how should he manage himself and got into a conflict which was perhaps avoidable, which was perhaps unnecessary. To summarize, remember, positional power is your position. It is formally defined, it is formally given to you, it is legitimate, and it always flows top-down. Thank you very much.