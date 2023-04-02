Sources of Power: Relational 

Hello learners. In this video, we'll understand about the third power which we call as the relational power. Up to now, we've looked at power. We've understood personal power , positional source power. Now we look at a very important and a very critical source of power, which we call as relational power. We'll begin with the same exercise that we have been following over the past videos. We look at Aditya Kumar as our example, as the case study. We'll try to reflect on what are the sources of relational power for Aditya Kumar. I want you to think about the whole situation as it panned out with Aditya Kumar and reflect on what were the sources of relational power. Did Aditya Kumar have relational power in the first place and what led to that source of power. Now, before we go ahead and understand and analyze Aditya Kumar sources of relational power, let me give you a brief about what is relational power. Relational power is the power of networks. Well, if you see this photo, it very nicely shows how we are all interconnected with each other. We're all related, well, and what is relation? Each one of us is carrying a network with us. We have a network in which we have different people. Now, what is relational power? Relational power is nothing but it's the power that your relationships give you. The relationships that you hold with others, the coalitions that are members of groups to which you belong, they all give you relational power. To formally define relational power, well, it is nothing but a power that is derived from a set of relationships that are critical to your ability to get things done, get ahead and develop personally and professionally. Your network, your relationships, helps you get ahead in life. It can help you get access to resources information, and also develop both personally and professionally. Now, when we look at relational power, as I said, it is a very interesting source of power. Unfortunately, we do not pay enough attention to this, but there is a very powerful quote which says, "your network is your net worth", how good you are, how powerful you are, is not just determined by your personal source of power or the position that you occupy, but also by the network that you hold. Therefore, it's important to reflect on this source of power more closely. Your networks are extremely important for you. Why? Because your network enables you access, access to information, access to resources, referrals, opportunities, support even when you may not be occupying important positions which actually enable those access. It is important for you to understand that many a times in our life, we get access to a lot of things in life because we are in the right networks, we know the right people. It is also related to your ability to create, mobilize linkages with relevant players. Because you know some people, though some people whom you know can also get you connected to some other people as well. Through your networks you can add value to yourself as well as others. You can hold access to a lot of things which can enable you to do good work, which can enable you to add value not just to yourself but also to others. Therefore, it becomes extremely important to think about relational power. Now let's come back to Aditya Kumar. Aditya Kumar in this case, well, to think about Aditya Kumar when we talked about, he lacked personal power. He did not have positional power, but one source of power that he really had was his relationship with the COO Sudhir Mishra, well, the relationship that he cherished with Sudhir Mishra led him to believe that he was even powerful than his immediate boss, Rajiv Nanda and therefore, he could do things, get into a conflict, persist with that conflict, not obey his boss because he felt he knew an important person in the organization. He tried to bypass Rajiv Nanda. Well, we know the instance when he writes some mail bypassing Nanda to Sudhir Mishra pointing out the mistake with the budget. Well, we also should recognize that there is another important player who exhibits relational power. Rajiv Nanda added the commerce boss, write some mail to Gautam Adhikari the CEO, and bypasses Sudhir Mishra. It is not that only Aditya Kumar had relational power Rajiv Nanda also demonstrated that he had this. Then he could know, go automatically. What is the message? What is the learning that we should derive from this whole discussion? First, relational part is an important source of power, which we should recognize. The second is relational power at times can enable you to bypass even bosses, but you should do it knowingly in the right spirit and only when it is desirable and necessary. We'll talk about this in subsequent videos. Thank you.