Hello, learner. In this video, we will start with a new topic, which we call as supportive communication. Now, as a leader, communication is a must. Communication is essential if we have to communicate our message. With the subordinates, we have to communicate effectively. When we are leading teams, when we are leading a group of individuals, it becomes extremely important that we learn some of the specifics, some of the aspects of supportive communication. How do we lead our team members in a way that they feel nice about the whole thing while they are being led. In this video, let us start to look at some of the essential ideas of supportive communication. Now, let us start by looking at this caselet, which describes a situation between Prakash Mehta and Chandresh Desai. This is a caselet which describes Prakash Mehta, who is a new manager, who has been newly appointed, he goes and visits the shop floor, and Chandresh Desai is the person who is managing the shop floor. So Prakash Mehta goes and pays a visit and there is an interaction, there is a communication, there is a conversation that happens between Prakash Mehta and Chandresh Desai. I would want you to, as you read this conversation, you've got to think about what went right in the communication and what went wrong. What are some of the problems that this communication, that this conversation possesses? What are some of the good things that may have happened? But more importantly, what are some of the missing aspects from this communication? I want you to take your notes, read the caselet, think about it, and make some observations in the notebook. Now once you have read the caselet, once you have analyzed the whole situation, we can look at that there are some important, some glaring issues that happen from both sides, Prakash Mehta's side and Chandresh Desai's side. The first thing, let's look at how does Prakash communicate with Chandresh. Now, as soon as Prakash goes and meets Chandresh, he goes there with a lot of preconceived notions, with a lot of pre-determined ideas of what is all that is going wrong at Chandresh's shop floor, Chandresh's factory. There are judgments. Prakash Mehta makes judgments about being too chummy with the females, not wearing a tie at the shop floor and the factory not being very clean. There is a power distance that we see very clearly. As soon as they meet, Chandresh says, “well, you are just another supervisor who has come here to pass judgments and to criticize. There is going to be a lot of criticism,” and that is exactly what Prakash Mehta does. He starts by criticizing. There is no appreciation. There was no appreciation of what is perhaps good that Chandresh is doing. But no, there are criticisms one after the other. But essentially, if you were to ask me, there is only one important thing that he should have said, which is about maybe the reports not being done properly. Other things were actually trivial, other things were actually maybe not worth being talked about, especially in the first meeting. From Chandresh's side, we see there is closure to feedback, there is resistance. When you have a subordinate like this, it becomes all the more important for the leader to reflect on how he or she is going to communicate. We see when we talk about communication, I would want you to think about this important adjective before communication, which is supportive communication. This important word actually denotes that as leaders and supervisors, we've got to communicate in a way which builds the relationship that we have with our subordinates. Communication is not just about message delivered. Communication is also about building relationships. And if we don't communicate in a way, which is building relationships, then we are having a problem in our offices, in our factories, and so on. You got to remember there could be many, many difficult issues that you may have to tackle. At that time, the way you communicate, the kind of words you use becomes extremely important to reflect on. Even when you are giving a feedback, you have to give a feedback, but you have to also preserve the relationship. A supportive communication is empowering. When we communicate, people should feel empowered to do things rather than being constrained. This conversation between Prakash and Chandresh shows that the subordinate feels so constrained by the way the supervisor is communicating. So remember, friends, when we talk about communication, it is about building positive energy. It is about creating relationships that can deliver better performance, faster problem-solving, leads to higher outputs, and most importantly, stronger relationships at the workplace. We've got to think about communication, not just as delivering messages, but also building relationships and developing positive energy at the workplace. Thank you.