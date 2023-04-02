The Anchoring Bias

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Leadership Skills
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Leading and managing change in organisation, Supportive communication, Leading subordinates effectively, Mindfulness, Positive Personality

From the lesson

Building Sustainable Relationships: Supportive Communication and Decision-making Biases

Associative Coherence and Decision-Making Bias4:46
The Anchoring Bias6:25
The Availability Bias6:00
Overconfidence and Confirmation Bias7:17
Framing Bias7:52

    Vishal Gupta

    Professor

