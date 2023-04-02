TREAT Leadership: Authenticity

Hello learner. In this video, we will talk about the fourth characteristic of the TREAT leadership, which is authenticity. Let us start again with a story. The person on the screen, the person in this photo, is Mr. Manohar Parrikar, who passed away in 2019. He was the two-time chief minister of Goa and was also the Union Defense Minister in the first dispensation of the Modi government. When he passed away in 2019, then BJP General Secretary, Ram Madhav wrote a very interesting story in the Indian Express. Ram Madhav talked about one incident when he was to meet Mr. Manohar Parrikar at his residence in Goa, at the Chief Minister's residence in Goa. The meeting was scheduled in the morning and Mr. Ram Madhav was half an hour early. He was told that the Chief Minister, Mr. Parrikar, is not at home and he can take a walk in the garden, meanwhile, Mr. Parrikar will arrive. While he was taking this walk, he saw Mr. Manohar Parrikar entering the Chief Minister's residence driving his own Maruti Zen car. When Ram Madhav met Manohar Parrikar, he asked him what happened. Did the government driver not come on time today that you were driving your own Maruti Zen car? The response of Manohar Parrikar was extremely enlightening, and he said that I always drop my children to school in my own Maruti Zen car, I only use the government vehicle when I have to go to the office, to the secretariat. Even in this photo that you see on the screen, this is the last few days of Mr. Manohar Parrikar, we can see he was fighting cancer, there is a tube that is inserted in his nose. However, he is addressing a rally in Goa. We can see he's extremely frail in the picture, but he's out there. He also presented the budget in Goa Assembly in this condition. Ram Madhav goes on to write that when we talk about authenticity, it is an extremely important characteristic of leaders. Leadership is about walking the talk and is about setting examples through your own behavior. Leadership is about doing what you preach, doing what is right, having the courage to choose what is right over what is fast or easy, and practicing those values that you think others should follow. If we are not authentic, our subordinates, our employees, and people around us, will never be inspired or influenced by us as an individual, us as a leader. If we don't show it in our behavior, then there could be no impact of the words that we speak. No matter how much I say to my employees, but if I am not practicing it in my behavior, if I'm not showing it in my actions, then those words will fall flat. I would like to remind leaders, I would like to remind everyone that when it comes to authenticity, there are four important aspects where authenticity is extremely important, where leading by example is extremely important. The first one is humility. If you are a leader, you should not have arrogance that “I'm the leader and everybody has to listen to me”. No. It is actually as we say in the Indian wisdom tradition, the higher you grow, the more fruits you bare, the more humble and the more close to the earth you should become. It is important that you must be humble, you must be modest, you must not be arrogant, and you must not have high airs about yourself. The second is about integrity. If it is about practicing the values, you must practice those values. You must show, demonstrate integrity in your behaviors and actions. The third is having the confidence and belief, having the courage to take tough decisions. Remember as a leader, there will be many situations which will be difficult, where you will have to take a tough stand. Leadership is not about being soft all the time. Leadership is also about being hard and tough at times. At that time, you must have the courage to do what is right over what is fast and easy. The last is hard work. You must demonstrate it through your own actions, through your own work, that you can work as hard as other employees, other subordinates that you have in the organization. That becomes extremely important aspect of authenticity, and that is the A of the TREAT framework. Thank you very much.