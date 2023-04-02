TREAT Leadership: Empowerment

[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we will talk about the third characteristic of TREAT leadership which is empowerment. Let us continue to build on the story that we had seen in the earlier video which was about the firing of SLV-3. The first attempt that was unsuccessful in 1979 and the second attempt which became successful in July 1980. We talked about how Professor Satish Dhawan said when the first attempt was a failure, he said well “we failed, but I have full trust in my team that we will try again and we will succeed for sure”. We had discussed this situation from the lens of relation orientation and said that relationship is about inspiring, supporting and recognizing. This situation is also important from another lens, which is about empowerment. When the first attempt was unsuccessful, there was no reprimanding, there was no scolding of Dr Kalam and his team. Rather, what was told is that we trust you and go back, work on your numbers, work on the project, work on the ideas, and see what is it that you can do to improve your past performance. Now, this is also about empowerment. Empowerment is the ability of leaders to actually involve people in discussing and planning about projects. When we talk about empowerment, I would want to remind you of two important behaviors. First, which is consulting when we are doing our projects. Do we consult? Do we take the advice of our subordinates? Do we take the advice of our people while we are developing projects, which is very important. Remember your employees may have a lot of ideas, they may know, they may have some nice suggestions that would be useful for the project. And the second behavior is about delegation which is letting People, giving them the freedom to do things, not directing them, not micromanaging them. While directions are useful, but to micromanage and direct them on each and everything that can become constraining. It is very important when we talk about knowledge work. Knowledge work and knowledge is something which is a great leveler to think that you are the leader and therefore you will know all the answers is not the right thing. You need to understand that people on the ground, people who are actually working on the project, people who are actually in the thick of things, they may know a lot more than you, specificities that they may know may not be known to you. So it is important to consult them, take their ideas on board, and then build your project and decide what has to be done. And finally, if you consult people, if you take ideas and opinions on board the decision that you are going to develop, first of all, that may be better. And it may also have better acceptance in your team and people may be more motivated to do that particular work. Remember when we talk about delegation, when we talk about empowering and giving people freedom to do things. Empowerment is one aspect of leadership that enables creation of more time. It helps in creating more time. Now, it is important to understand that as leaders as a person, I could do everything. But then if I end up doing even small, small things, even things that can be done by others, then I do not have the time to think about bigger issues and bigger problems. So empowerment is one idea, one characteristic which frees up time for the leader to focus on bigger problems and bigger issues. It is different from abdication. Please understand empowerment does not mean giving up, so you give up the work to the employee and don't bother about it, then people will not respect you. They will actually say the boss actually does not do any work, he or she gives me all the work that has to be done. So it is different from abdication, you have to keep a control, you have to keep a check on how things are progressing, but you don't have to do it, you can enable or give the freedom to others to do it. It requires trust. If you are distrusting, if you don't trust your people, then you can never delegate, you can never empower people. It is built over time, it has to be learned over time and finally it is extremely motivating for high performance. Performers, look at Dr Kalam a high performer, very dedicated, committed individual, he was the person who became even more motivated when he was given the freedom to try out new things. So that's a very special recognition when you empower high performance. It recognizes their talent and tells them that I trust you and which is extremely motivating for these individuals. So remember empowerment is a quality that frees up time. That creates time for us to work on bigger issues and it is also motivating for high performance. So that's a great win-win for the leader and the subordinate. Thank you very much. [MUSIC]