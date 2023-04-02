TREAT Leadership: Relation-orientation 

Hello, learner. In this video, we will talk about the second aspect of TREAT, which is called as relational orientation. In an earlier video, I had explained that TREAT is a new framework of leadership which is made up of five characteristics. We have discussed the first one, which is task-orientation. In this video, we'll look at the second important quality or characteristic of leadership which is relation orientation. Let me start with a story. This was the year 1979. August 10, 1979 was the time when India first attempted to set a satellite in space using its own indigenously developed rocket. This was the time when India was not capable of launching satellites through its own vehicles. India had launched satellites earlier, but it was always from a foreign soil using a rocket developed by another nation. In 1979, this project was headed by Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Everything was going well. The countdown for the launch of the rocket was happening. Forty seconds before the launch, the computer flagged a warning signal that there's something wrong. Dr. Kalam, as the project leader, along with this team of scientists, looked at the numbers, looked at the algorithms, looked at the computations, and felt everything is all right and the rocket could still be fired. They bypass the computer and launch the rocket in manual mode. Three hundred and seventeen seconds into the launch, the rocket burst in the sky and fell into the Bay of Bengal. There was a lot of media hype. There was a lot of time, energy, and resources that had been spent on this project and the media was waiting outside to interview Dr. Kalam and know what had gone wrong. Now, Professor Satish Dhawan was the Chairman of the ISRO; Indian Space Research Organization at that time, he was present there that day. He walked up to Dr. Kalam and said, let us go out and address the media. They both go out. But Professor Satish Dhawan took all the questions and said, “We failed! But I have [good faith] in my team that we [will try again and] we will succeed for sure”. He did not allow Dr. Kalam to take any questions. He answered all those questions himself. Well, Dr. Kalam being the man he was, very sincere, dedicated, and committed scientist. He went back, worked extra hard, and in July 1980, India test-fired the rocket again. It was called SLV-3; Satellite Launch Vehicle 3 and became successful in placing the Rohini satellite into the orbit. Professor Satish Dhawan was again present that day. He went up to Dr. Kalam and said go and address the media. Well, I noted this story because it has an important implication. This situation is about knowledge work. This situation is about innovation and creativity, which is actually a dominant characteristic of organizations today. Secondly, Dr. Kalam was a great man himself. In 1997, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna; India's highest civilian honor. In 2002, he became our president. But when anybody would ask him about leadership, he would narrate this incident and said “When failure came, the leader took the responsibility, but when success came, [he] happily passed it on to his [employees]”. Now, this is the characteristic of relationship orientation. This is the quality of being open to relationships and building strong relationships at work. Strong relationships at work are built on open two-way communication. If you do not have that rapport, that camaraderie with your employees, that they can talk to you, you can talk to them, you can freely exchange your challenges, the issues that are going on, then it is not a healthy work environment. Relationship orientation is about inspiring, is about emphasizing the importance of the work. It's about supporting people, it’s about facilitating their performance, and recognizing, appreciating their performance at work. This is very well demonstrated by Professor Satish Dhawan in the story, inspiring people by appreciating, recognizing their work, supporting them in times of failures, and constantly motivating them because of the importance of the work that they are doing. It becomes important to think about relational orientation in leadership as well. Thank you very much.