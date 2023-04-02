Hello learner. In earlier videos, we had learnt about the TREAT leadership. In this video, we will start to look at what are the different ways of treating people. I call this as the TREATment styles. Given that we now understand that there is the TREAT leadership framework which we had talked about, which talked about five important behaviors; task-orientation, relation-orientation, empowerment, authenticity, and team building. We had also discussed that we have to treat our people so that they can feel that they have been treated well, and it is a treat to work under a particular boss. We had explored this idea of being first among equals, by equals because, in a world of today which is driven by knowledge, we have to be working with our people, and treating them as equals. First because as leaders, we are the ones who have to lead our individuals, lead our subordinates, we are the first because every recognition and every maybe ridicule because of failure has to first come to us, and then we have to live with it and still keep working with our subordinates and keep motivating them as we go forward. It is being equals, but being first because every success and every failure first passes through us. Having said this that there is a treat leadership, we have to now start exploring what would be the different styles of treating people. Now before I go there, I want you to look up this leadership style inventory. What you have to do is please fill this up. Before you do that let me explain what this inventory is. This inventory talks about 16 real-life work-like situations. Every situation has two options, A or B, you've got to read these situations one by one and then decide for yourself whether you will choose A or B. You can only choose one option that is mandatory, and not both. You will have to decide what is a better option of treating, or leading in this particular situation, whether you would like to select A or a B. Please take your time, look up this inventory and fill these 16 situations, read those situations, and respond to those situations. Once you have filled the leadership style inventory, we will start to look at what's the framework of treatment styles that we want to look at. Now if we want to look at different ways of treatment, we will first need to understand what are the different types of subordinates that we can encounter at work. Broadly, I define that there are two broad dimensions on which we could think about our subordinates, we could understand the characteristics, the nature, and the behavior of our subordinates. The first dimension is what we call as that of competence; whether the subordinate whom we are leading, whether that subordinate has the required competence, knowledge, skills, and abilities to do a particular work. The second dimension is commitment; whether the individual whom we are leading is motivated, willing, to do the work that is assigned to that individual. Given these two broad dimensions, we get four categories of subordinates. We will look at each one of them. Let's look at the first category, which is high on commitment, but low on competence. I call this as the Type 1 subordinates, and these subordinates are typically freshers. A fresher is an individual who's very enthusiastic about the organization he or she is joining, looking forward to work, but they don't know what the work is, so they are low on competence. The second is the type of subordinates who are low on commitment, as well as low on competence. I like to call these subordinates as subordinates who are unsure. They came into the organization with high commitment, motivation, but over time, they realize that perhaps this is not the right organization for them. What's the growth path? What's the developmental path for them? They find that this organization may not be the right organization. Neither they have built their competence, nor they have the right motivation or willingness to do the work. These are confused, unsure individuals. The third quadrant is that of individuals who are low on commitment, but they are highly competent. Just think about these individuals. I like to call these subordinates as those who are unfairly treated. They perceive that they have been unfairly treated, there has been some injustice, unfairness that has been done to them. Maybe they were due for a promotion, maybe they were due for a recognition which has not come their way. They are competent people, but they don't like to work anymore, their motivation levels are down. The last one is the type of subordinates who are both competent as well as committed. That's the dream of any supervisor, that's the dream of any boss. Subordinates who are committed as well as competent, and I call this as star performers, I call these as the Kalams. If you remember in an earlier video I had talked about the story of Dr. Kalam and Professor Satish Dhawan. These are our Kalams. People who should be treated well, people who are the star performers, and so on. Now based on these four subordinate types, we get different treatment styles that we'll discuss in subsequent videos. But what I want to say upfront, is the different subordinate types will need different ways of treatment. There is no one size that will fit all. There are different subordinates you will need to adjust to adapt your style according to the situation, and it has to be contextual. We'll discuss this in our subsequent videos, but for now, different subordinate types will need different treatment. Thank you.