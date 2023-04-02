Understanding Network Characteristics: Breadth

[MUSIC] Hello learner. In this video, we'll understand about the first characteristic of networks, which we talk about as the breadth of networks. In an earlier video, I introduced you to three concepts the strength of ties, the breadth of ties and the interconnectedness of ties. We look at the breath, breadth talks about the range of people who are there in our networks now. I'll start with a pop up quiz question, okay. For you to reflect on where in the network exercise did I tap or check your breadth of the network? Which step of the exercise assessed you on the breadth of your network? Think about it, look at your exercise once again. Well, it was step number 1 of the network exercise. In step one I asked you to write down names of people who have helped you in academic pursuits. Who have helped you in job searches, who have helped you in professional development, whom you think are your close friends. Are people with whom you spend time you are comfortable with. So there were these four categories, four aspects that we asked you to write, identify people whom you can associate with, whom you would want to write. Now that is something that we are looking at when we look at these four kinds of questions. The academic, the job search, the friends and the professional development contacts. We essentially also asked you questions about the types of network. Remember in an earlier video, I had talked about the three types of networks, the task network, the career networks and the social networks. The task networks are the networks of which have relationships or contacts that help you at your present job, that help you at your work. Career networks are people who help you get opportunities about your career job growth or job opportunities, new job searches, etc. And then social networks, people with whom you are closed with, whom you share bonds of trust and confidence. So when we look at networks and I would want you to think about your networks from here onwards. That your networks is not just a network in totality, it has three very crucial elements that you must think about carefully. Now when it comes to breadth, there is another very important aspect that we must consider. And in literature we talk about in management nomenclature, we talk about direct ties and indirect ties. So one is how many people, you know and the second one is how many people you know directly. And how many people do you know indirectly via someone. So the direct ties are people with whom you are in touch on a first person basis. And indirect ties with whom you have a touch or a contact via your direct ties. Obviously, it is very intuitive and logical to understand that we are not in constant or frequent touch with our indirect ties as we are when it comes to direct ties. Typically comparatively direct ties, we talk or we are in touch on a more relatively more regular basis as compared to end direct ties. But it is important to remember that even your direct ties can become important sources of information. Those people whom you know via someone may enable you access to something that is maybe beyond your reach. Maybe you have not thought of you, they may get access to some networks which they are a part of. So it is important that when it comes to direct and indirect ties, direct ties people whom you know on a first person basis. Well, they can give you access to certain information, but it is your indirect ties who will give you access to non redundant information. These are ties that are typically not in the context that you are. Your indirect ties will be able some very different context. And the kind of information that flows via the indirect ties will be new. Will be novel, will not be redundant. So when it comes to breadth, remember two things first, the diversity is key. It is very important not to have people who are all from the same kind of groups that you are okay. So you should look at diversity more closely when it comes to networks, diversity could be of gender. Okay, diversity could be of nationality, diversity could be of job levels. Okay, so seniors and juniors as well, diversity could be of industry backgrounds. This is a place where we make a lot of mistakes. We end up having contacts with people who are from the same industry background. So you are very likely to get redundant information from them, because they are embedded in the same kind of context as you are. Somebody who is in a novel in another industry context, can give you non redundant information and age as well. So, diversity of age. So these are all different dimensions on which you can actually think about the breadth of your network. Now, remember the range that you have can enable you? Well, a lot of access. Okay, so think about people from different industry backgrounds, public private, not for profit, other groups, other clubs, okay. And and so there are many, many ways in which you can really think of innovatively about enhancing the range of your ties. So the last question that I have for you is this having looked at this exercise, having done this exercise. What are the groups that are missing for you? What are the groups that are over represented? What are the groups that are underrepresented when it comes to breadth and the range of ties? Reflect on this question. And what you have to do is you have to look for gaps in your networks. You've got to find ways to maybe expand the diversity of your network through maybe indirect ties. People who can get you access, who are actually embedded in other context, but can get you access to different non written information. Thank you very much