Understanding Network Characteristics: Centrality and Structural Holes

Hello, learner. In this video, we'll talk about two extremely interesting and extremely important ideas that emerge from density of the network. These ideas are centrality of the network and structural holes. These are ideas that are actually derived from the whole idea of interconnectedness of the ties of a network. Let's look at the first one, which is centrality. Now centrality, as the word indicates, tells us how central you are to a network. You can very well imagine this is going to be dependent on the density of the network. As we had discussed in an earlier video, we talked about density, which is about interconnectedness. If there is a network, which is very high on density, well, then people are any ways connected to each other. Centrality may not be there. What is centrality? Centrality is essentially whether you occupy central positions in that network, whether you occupy important positions in those networks. Those positions could be because of having access to information, access to finances, access to the sources. How central do you become to that network is one very important aspect here, is how densely or not so dense is your network that you are a part of. Now let's look at this diagram that I had discussed in the earlier video. This is a less dense network. This is a network where people are not very connected to each other. You occupied this position that is connecting these different people. Well, you become central to the next one. You are occupying a central position because the information flows through you. You become more central to the whole scheme of things. If things have to be done, if things have to be performed, you are the important person who has to be. Now look at unions, union and the union leader. Union leaders become so powerful because these are people who can actually integrate this diverse set of people, and all the information therefore flows through them. They become those important people via whom the information, the resources are all also. Remember, few people become central to networks. It's not that everybody becomes central to networks. One is, how well are you connected? Second obviously is your personal path, your ability, your experience, your skill sets, and so on. But here, we are focusing more on the relationships aspects, so how well are you connected to others. Centrality is often related to hierarchy. People who are higher in positions, people who have positions, positional part, they are also central because they are connecting different peoples. Typically you will see bosses or people senior in the organization. They are more central because they connect different stakeholders, different parties. That is another aspect that provides centrality. But centrality could also be with people who are highly connected. Now let's come to the last characteristic, which is related to density or the last characteristic of networks, which is structural holes. Now structural hole as the phrase, as these words indicate, it means that between any two networks there are holes, there are voids. These networks are good. Network A has a set of people, and these people are interacting amongst themselves. Network B is the network and people are interacting amongst themselves. But these two networks, network A and network B, do not interact. We say that structurally there is a hole, there is a void in between these two networks, and these networks are not communicating. There is a void that exists. Now as a leader, as an individual, what can provide you relational power is your ability to bridge this structural hole. Can you become that medium which can connect network A with network B? That can make you extremely powerful in the whole scheme of things. That can make you important for network A as well and network B as well. As an individual, you can add value. You can broker information from passing from one network to the another, you can even broker different resources. Now this is a piece of research that was done on networks. If you look at two individuals here, James is one individual who's connecting people. But these are, you see, people who are in similar contexts located close to each other. On the other hand, there is Robert, who is bridging, who is connecting networks that are far apart and even multiple networks, more networks. Robert is actually filling up a structural void, is bridging a structural hole and can connect network 1 to network 2, 3, 4 and he becomes extremely important in the whole scheme of things. Research shows us that people like Robert are better positioned than James when it comes to being promoted in organizations, being rewarded, being recognized, they get better salaries. They are more better when it comes to entrepreneurial opportunities. These are people who are typically more successful, if I may say. Structural holes and structural ability to bridge voids becomes extremely useful. My last question to you all is think about your own network as a learner, as an individual who is growing in the leadership position, who wants to grow in the leadership position. What's your network centrality? Are there any holes that you are bridging? Remember, your ability to become central to networks adds to your power. Ability to bridge structural holes will add to your power as well as centrality, and forming relationships with people who are central to the networks rather than forming relationships with anybody, just anybody, does not help. But if you've got to be powerful, form relationships with people who are central to your network. That can make you more central. That can also add to your network. Thank you very much.